MrBeast's New Reality TV Show Offers the 'Biggest Single Cash Prize in the History of TV and Streaming' The show will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and feature 1,000 contestants.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • Jimmy Donaldson, known on YouTube as MrBeast, will be hosting and executive producing a new reality competition series called ‘Beast Games,’ which will air exclusively on Prime Video.
  • The show will have 1,000 contestants compete for a single $5 million cash prize.
  • Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, called Donaldson’s concepts “brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising.”
entrepreneur daily

The YouTuber behind the biggest YouTube channel in the U.S. announced a new reality competition show, which is gearing up to be the biggest one ever aired.

Jimmy Donaldson, known on YouTube as MrBeast, and Amazon MGM Studios announced a new reality competition series this week called Beast Games. The show will have 1,000 contestants compete for a single $5 million cash prize — which makes it the biggest reality competition series yet with "the biggest single prize in the history of television and streaming" according to a press release.

Donaldson is executive producing and will serve as the show's host. He stated that his goal is to make "the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms."

MrBeast speaks onstage during the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Donaldson has hosted competitions on his YouTube channel before, including the $456,000 Squid Game in Real Life challenge released two years ago that received over 589 million views and the Ages 1-100 Fight For $500,000 competition released nine months ago with more than 350 million views.

Related: Why I Donated $1.2 Million to Hang Out with MrBeast

Beast Games is slated to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. It is unclear when the show will be released.

Donaldson promised to reveal more about it later this year.

Amazon MGM Studios executives praised Donaldson for his ideas for the show in the press release, with Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, calling Donaldson's concepts "brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising" and Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, stating that he was "blown away" by Donaldson's ambition to make Beast Games the biggest series ever.

Related: 'This Is a Serious Problem': Mr. Beast Slams AI Deepfake

Donaldson stated that Amazon gave him the "creative control" he needed to make his vision for the show come to life.

Donaldson's YouTube channel tops the list of the most subscribed-to channels in the U.S. with 245 million subscribers. MrBeast is the second most subscribed-to channel in the world.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Barbara Corcoran Sounds Off on NAR Settlement: 'It's a Scary Time for Real Estate Agents'

The "Shark Tank" star took to Instagram to share her thoughts on Friday's ruling.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

"I Was an Awful High School Student": How the Owner of an Award-Winning Restaurant Brand Beat the Odds and Found Success

For Andy Husbands, champion pit master, author, and owner of multi-unit restaurant company The Smoke Shop, the culinary path has been a lifelong pursuit fueled by passion and inspiration.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Side Hustle

Her 'Crude Prototype' and $50 Craigslist Purchase Launched a Side Hustle That Hit $1 Million in Sales — Now the Business Generates Up to $20 Million a Year

Elle Rowley experienced a "surge of creative inspiration" after she had her first baby in 2009 — and it wasn't long before she landed on a great idea.

By Amanda Breen
Money & Finance

How I Taught Myself to Be Financially Secure — and How You Can Do It, Too.

I've witnessed the extremes of financial experiences, from amassing wealth to hitting rock bottom and relying on Social Security Disability Insurance. Here's my advice on how to build financial security and take your money management to the next level.

By Dr. Brandy Zachary, DC, IFMCP
Starting a Business

A Side Hustle Consultant Shares the Most Lucrative Gigs Right Now

Plus, he answers the side hustle questions he gets most often from clients.

By Rachel Davies
Science & Technology

How to Keep Yourself Relevant in the Age of AI

As AI reaches further into our lives, what can you bring to the table that technology cannot replicate? The new book "The Wolf Is At The Door" offers a whole new way to look at the AI revolution.

By Ben Angel