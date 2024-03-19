The YouTuber behind the biggest YouTube channel in the U.S. announced a new reality competition show, which is gearing up to be the biggest one ever aired.

Jimmy Donaldson, known on YouTube as MrBeast, and Amazon MGM Studios announced a new reality competition series this week called Beast Games. The show will have 1,000 contestants compete for a single $5 million cash prize — which makes it the biggest reality competition series yet with "the biggest single prize in the history of television and streaming" according to a press release.

Donaldson is executive producing and will serve as the show's host. He stated that his goal is to make "the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms."

MrBeast speaks onstage during the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Donaldson has hosted competitions on his YouTube channel before, including the $456,000 Squid Game in Real Life challenge released two years ago that received over 589 million views and the Ages 1-100 Fight For $500,000 competition released nine months ago with more than 350 million views.

Related: Why I Donated $1.2 Million to Hang Out with MrBeast

Beast Games is slated to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. It is unclear when the show will be released.

Donaldson promised to reveal more about it later this year.

Big news gamers I'm going to be filming the largest game show in history and releasing it on Prime Video! Over 1,000 contestants, $5,000,000 prize, and many other world records.. I'll reveal more later this year but let's just say, it's gonna be an insane show :D — MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 18, 2024

Amazon MGM Studios executives praised Donaldson for his ideas for the show in the press release, with Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, calling Donaldson's concepts "brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising" and Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, stating that he was "blown away" by Donaldson's ambition to makethe biggest series ever.

Related: 'This Is a Serious Problem': Mr. Beast Slams AI Deepfake

Donaldson stated that Amazon gave him the "creative control" he needed to make his vision for the show come to life.

Donaldson's YouTube channel tops the list of the most subscribed-to channels in the U.S. with 245 million subscribers. MrBeast is the second most subscribed-to channel in the world.