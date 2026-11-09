Entrepreneurs Can Get Three Years of Stock Market Insights for Just $60

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TL;DR: Invest confidently with this 3-year subscription to Tykr Stock Screener Premium Plan, on sale now for just $59.99 (MSRP $299.97).

As an entrepreneur, you won’t make any major business decisions without looking at the numbers. So why would you approach investing any differently? Tykr Stock Screener does the research for you, making it easy to evaluate thousands of stocks and choose your investments with confidence.

Right now, you can lock in a 3-year subscription to the Tykr Stock Screener Premium Plan for just $59.99.

Make smarter stock market moves with this handy tool

Investing in the stock market doesn’t have to turn into a part-time job. Entrepreneurs don’t have hours to pour into research, and Tykr Stock Screener recognizes that. This handy tool helps you navigate the stock market confidently, rating stocks as On Sale, Watch, or Overpriced to inform your decisions.

With Tykr Stock Screener, these ratings come complete with a fair value estimate and a margin of safety attached to give you plenty of information. They also offer custom filters that can help you screen thousands of stocks to see if they meet your investment criteria. If you’ve got your eye on a certain stock, you can also set up alerts to be notified when one you’re watching should be bought or sold.

Connect your account to one of more than 40 supported brokers, including Schwab and Fidelity, so you can sync your holdings into the portfolio tracker. Tykr Stock Screener works on iPhones and Androids or via a web app; all you need is your email address to sign on.

This 3-year subscription includes access to new features and fixes, and every update will be included. You’ll also have access to AI investing help and receive 30 AI credits to find stocks, build portfolios, and review the ones you already have.

Get your own 3-year subscription to the Tykr Stock Screener Premium Plan for just $59.99 today.

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