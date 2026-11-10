Replace Crypto Tab-Hopping With a 5-Year Research Platform for Just $31.99

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TL;DR: Get five years of Biyond’s Basic Plan for just $31.99 with DEAL20 through Nov. 15.

Running a business means deciding which information deserves your attention—and which dashboard is just adding noise. For entrepreneurs who also follow crypto markets, Biyond’s five-year Basic Plan subscription is only $31.99 (MSRP $2,340) through Nov. 15 with the code DEAL20. This brings market research, AI briefings, and quantitative tools into one browser-based platform.

The practical starting point is Nirmata Market Synthesis, an AI-written daily briefing with commentary across Biyond’s indicator and data pages. Alongside daily discretionary market analysis, it gives busy professionals a structured way to review market conditions rather than assemble an outlook from scattered updates.

For deeper research, the plan includes real-time quantitative indicators, a quantitative investment framework, Cannonade Trading Opportunities, and coverage of the top 150 altcoins. These tools only support analysis; they do not establish that a trading opportunity will be profitable.

The subscription also includes full access to two analytics suites launched in August 2026. Liquidation Tools map potential forced-liquidation levels for 44 coins across four exchanges, with hourly updates and live liquidation feeds. Options Analytics examines Bitcoin and Ether options on Deribit, including gamma exposure, a futures curve, and a strike-by-expiry matrix refreshed every 15 minutes.

For business leaders who are accustomed to questioning the assumptions behind a forecast, Biyond’s documented methodologies are relevant. The platform also publishes a weekly liquidation-model capture-rate scorecard, including misses.

Access covers one user on unlimited devices through modern browsers on desktop, tablet, and mobile. Sunday educational webinars and partial Discord access are included.

For entrepreneurs who already research crypto, a defined research toolkit with a predictable five-year cost is appealing.

Get five years of Biyond Basic for $31.99 (MSRP $2,340) with code DEAL20 through Nov. 15.

StackSocial prices subject to change.