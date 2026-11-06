Your Business May Be Invisible to AI. Here Are 7 Simple Fixes You Can Make This Week.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways Test how customers actually ask for recommendations, rewrite the opening of your most important page, and answer the five questions that recur right before someone books a meeting or requests a quote.

Replace vague credibility claims with evidence, remove technical barriers before adding new content, make your expertise verifiable beyond your website, and measure qualified demand, not just mentions.

AI search has changed the way some buyers research providers, but it has not removed the need for fundamentals.

Imagine a prospect asking an AI assistant to recommend a business in your category. Three competitors appear. Yours does not. You have a functioning website, years of experience and a steady stream of content. Yet the customer never learns you exist.

That scenario is worth investigating, but not because AI has a single secret ranking formula. Different tools generate different responses. Some retrieve live web pages; others depend on a combination of search results and existing knowledge. A recommendation can change with the question, location, timing and context. One test is not proof that your business is universally invisible.

The real opportunity is simpler. Make it easier for a person, a search engine and an AI-powered discovery tool to understand exactly what you offer, who benefits and what evidence supports your claims. You can begin with seven manageable improvements, many of which strengthen traditional search and conversions at the same time.

1. Test how customers actually ask for recommendations

Start with customer language, not marketing jargon. If you sell cybersecurity services to banks, someone may ask, “Who helps regional banks prepare for a security audit?” They are less likely to type your carefully crafted positioning statement. Your first job is to understand the questions that occur before a buying decision.

Write five to 10 realistic prompts from sales calls, customer emails and proposal requests. Include a category question, a problem question, a comparison question and one that names your market. Test them in more than one AI search experience. Record the date, precise wording, companies mentioned, cited sources and whether your own website is among those sources.

Keep branded prompts separate. “Tell me about Acme Consulting” checks brand recognition; “Which firms can improve manufacturing supply-chain forecasting?” investigates discovery by an unfamiliar buyer. Confusing the two creates false confidence.

Your 20-minute action: Create a spreadsheet with columns for prompt, platform, date, cited source, competitor and opportunity. Treat observations as directional research, not an audited visibility score. Repeat the same prompt set monthly to look for persistent patterns.

2. Rewrite the opening of your most important page

Too many homepages use language that could describe any company: “We unlock transformational growth through next-generation solutions.” It sounds sophisticated but leaves a buyer wondering what is actually for sale. If a customer cannot understand the offer in ten seconds, that is a messaging problem long before it becomes a technical SEO problem.

Replace abstraction with a simple structure: “We help [specific audience] solve [specific problem] through [specific product or service], so they can [realistic outcome].” For example: “We help multi-location clinics improve patient acquisition and appointment conversion through search, content and website optimization.”

Then add proof nearby: industries served, a concrete capability, a customer example or a documented credential. Do not paste an entire keyword list into your opening paragraph. Make the first 100 words accurate, readable and specific, with one primary H1 that matches the subject of the page.

Your 20-minute action: Ask someone outside your organization to read the first screen of your homepage. Can they explain whom you serve, what you deliver and what action to take next? If not, rewrite it before investing in additional content.

3. Answer the 5 questions that prevent a purchase

Businesses often publish broad thought leadership but hide the details a buyer needs: price ranges, implementation steps, eligibility, limitations and alternatives. That leaves both customers and answer-generating systems with incomplete information.

Ask sales and customer-service teams which questions recur immediately before someone books a meeting or requests a quote. Select five. Build accurate answers into the relevant service or product pages, not a disconnected wall of generic FAQs. Use a descriptive H2 question and answer it directly in the first sentence, followed by examples, constraints and the next decision a buyer needs to make.

If pricing varies, explain the variables rather than inventing a price. If delivery timelines depend on approvals, say so. If the product is not suitable for every customer, acknowledge that explicitly. Useful answers increase confidence because they reduce uncertainty, not because they repeat a search phrase.

This approach aligns with a broader shift toward commercially useful content. For additional perspective, Entrepreneur has covered how businesses can earn leads across both AI search and conventional Google discovery.

Your 45-minute action: Publish one complete answer on each of your top five revenue-driving pages. Review the result on mobile. Does a buyer get the information without opening an accordion, guessing terminology or scheduling a sales call?

4. Replace vague credibility claims with evidence

“Trusted,” “innovative” and “industry-leading” are not proof. Any competitor can make the same claims. Instead, help a skeptical prospect verify what you say. That might mean a named subject-matter expert, clear methodology, customer references with consent, original observations, dated research, documented product features or a candid case study.

An effective case study explains the initial problem, what changed, how success was measured and what the outcome means. A claimed 300% improvement without a baseline is less persuasive than a transparent account of the metric, time period and relevant limitations. Not every business can disclose client names, but permissioned or anonymized evidence can still be useful if presented accurately.

For expertise-led services, include author credentials, an updated bio and an explanation of who is responsible for the advice. For regulated industries, prioritize accurate, appropriately reviewed content over speed.

Your 30-minute action: Select your most profitable service page and add one piece of verifiable evidence plus a short explanation of why it matters to the buyer. Then identify what proof is still missing.

5. Remove technical barriers before adding new content

You can write a perfect page and undermine it with a noindex directive, a broken canonical tag, restrictive robots rules or weak internal linking. Start by checking the pages that generate or could generate revenue. Avoid treating technical optimization as a giant sitewide project when a focused inspection of five pages will reveal practical priorities.

Use Google Search Console to inspect indexing and important search queries. Confirm that key page content is present as readable text, accessible from relevant navigation and consistent with its title and meta description. Structured data can support eligible search features when it accurately represents visible content, but no special schema guarantees inclusion in AI answers.

Google’s official guidance for generative AI search reinforces that strong SEO foundations and distinctive, useful content remain central. There is no requirement to purchase a special AI markup package.

If you want public pages eligible for inclusion in ChatGPT Search, examine bot-access policies too. OpenAI distinguishes its search crawler from other crawlers, so site owners should review the current documentation rather than assuming all AI bot traffic serves the same purpose.

Your 30-minute action: Inspect five commercially important URLs for index eligibility, broken links, visible text and relevant internal links. Assign each issue to a named owner with a completion date.

6. Make your expertise verifiable beyond your own website

A website is necessary, but it is also a controlled channel. Buyers often validate a company through independent sources, including industry associations, credible media, customer reviews, professional directories and expert participation. Those sources are valuable because they can corroborate facts, not because a business purchased a large volume of mentions.

Start with accuracy: Is your business name consistent? Are leaders and services described correctly? Are your credentials up to date? Can a customer find substantive contributions rather than a directory entry alone? Then focus on places that matter in your market. A healthcare founder may benefit more from a recognized professional association or reputable sector publication than a generic syndication network.

Entrepreneur has also examined the role of credible outside recognition in a changing search environment. The practical lesson is to earn citations and mentions through work worth referencing rather than mechanically distributing the same press release everywhere.

Your 45-minute action: Correct three important third-party profiles, then identify one legitimate opportunity to contribute an original data point, expert explanation or customer insight to an industry publication.

7. Measure qualified demand, not just mentions

It is tempting to turn AI visibility into a single number. But being named frequently does not guarantee revenue, and AI answers are inconsistent enough that screenshots are a weak stand-alone measurement system. Separate the signals you can observe from the outcomes your organization actually needs.

Track whether your brand appears for a consistent set of buyer questions. Record citations where platforms expose them. Review identifiable AI referral traffic in analytics, but recognize that some journeys will not carry an obvious referral label. Combine those indicators with form submissions, qualified meetings, pipeline and revenue. Ask new prospects how they discovered you, while understanding that self-reported attribution is imperfect.

For leadership reporting, a simple monthly scorecard beats a glossy dashboard that cannot explain its methodology. Show changes to priority pages, visible search and referral trends, sales opportunities and what you plan to test next. Make it clear which trends are observed, estimated or unavailable.

Your 30-minute action: Establish a baseline this month and choose one commercial metric to improve. A rise in citations may be encouraging; a rise in qualified opportunities is the outcome the business can use.

The 7-day AI visibility reset

Monday: Document 10 customer questions and test them across two AI-powered discovery tools.

Tuesday: Clarify your homepage offer and next step.

Wednesday: Answer five real buying questions on relevant pages.

Thursday: Add one meaningful proof point to your top service page.

Friday: Check index eligibility, crawl access and internal links.

Saturday: Correct three authoritative external profiles.

Sunday: Review your baseline and assign ownership for the next month.

Do not confuse a seven-day implementation sprint with seven-day rankings. Search systems can take time to discover and process changes. Results depend on competition, platform behavior, website quality and the strength of your evidence. The point of the sprint is to eliminate obvious weaknesses and create a defensible plan.

The bottom line: Clarity is a competitive advantage

AI search has changed the way some buyers research providers, but it has not removed the need for fundamentals. A clear offer, useful answers, accessible pages, credible evidence and disciplined measurement improve the experience for the human buyer first. They also give discovery systems more accurate material to work with.

The question for business owners is not, “How do I trick AI into recommending me?” It is, “Have I given customers and credible sources enough useful information to understand why my company belongs on the shortlist?” That is a much more productive place to begin.

For organizations that want to examine these issues more systematically, I use an AI visibility assessment approach through Bullzeye Media Marketing’s GEO practice. The same starting principle applies whether you work with an advisor or manage it internally: Diagnose the gaps before spending on execution.