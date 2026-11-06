Being ‘Good at Social Media’ Isn’t Enough to Run Your Business Accounts. Here’s What Is.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways Organic social media builds real relationships with your audience without ad spend. It drives trust, brand awareness, and loyalty over time, but it has to be done strategically to deliver results.

You do not need to be the expert. You just need to connect your team with someone who is. That is exactly where outside coaching makes a difference.

Posting without a strategy. Content goes out, but without understanding what drives reach and engagement, growth stalls.

Small businesses do this every day. They hand off the Instagram social media account to a niece because she’s “always on her phone,” or have the youngest person in the office to run the social accounts by default. It’s understandable, and honestly, it’s a start! But managing social media for a business is a whole different ballgame. It takes real strategy, platform know-how, consistent execution and a clear understanding of what actually drives growth.

Here’s what I’ve learned working with clients across all kinds of industries: enthusiasm without training only gets you so far. Organic social media is one of the most powerful tools your business has, and it only delivers when the person running it knows what exactly they are doing. Here are seven reasons why training your social media team is one of the smartest moves you can make.

1. Organic social media is your most underused growth tool

Paid ads are great, but organic social media is where your brand actually lives. It is how people discover you, decide if they trust you and choose to spend their money with you. Done well, it builds community, drives traffic and keeps you top of mind without a single dollar in ad spend. When I work with clients at Fix Your Search, one of the first things I do is help their team understand just how powerful this tool is, because most people underestimate it until they see a solid organic strategy in action.

That kind of impact does not happen by accident. It requires strategy, consistency and someone who understands how each platform works. Training is what gets you there.

2. Being active on social media is not the same as running it for a business

This is the big one. Scrolling TikTok every night does not make someone qualified to manage your brand’s presence. Personal use and professional strategy are completely different skill sets. When I start training a client’s team, we talk about the difference between posting for fun and posting with purpose. Once that clicks, everything else starts to fall into place.

3. You cannot train someone on something you do not know yourself

Here is the tricky part a lot of business owners do not talk about. If social media strategy is not in your forte, how do you teach it to someone else? You cannot spot mistakes you cannot see. When a client brings me in, the business owner does not have to be the expert. I take their team members from the very beginning, walking them through what good social media management actually looks like, step by step, so there is no guesswork on anyone’s end.

4. Platform knowledge makes or breaks your reach

What works on Instagram is not what works on LinkedIn. What thrives on TikTok might flop on Facebook. Each platform has its own audience behavior, content format and algorithm logic, and not knowing the difference is one of the fastest ways to waste your team’s time and energy.

Platform-specific training is a core part of how I work with my clients. We always start with the fundamentals: understanding each platform’s purpose, writing captions that earn engagement, building a content calendar that makes sense and reading analytics without the eyes glazing over. That foundation is everything.

5. Trends are not optional if you want to grow

The algorithm loves relevance. Trending formats, sounds and topics get shown to more people, plain and simple. But jumping on a trend blindly without understanding how to make it work for your brand can hurt more than help. That is why trend awareness is a dedicated part of the training I do with my clients. When a team knows how to work with trends, reach can grow fast and it is always exciting to watch it happen.

6. Ongoing coaching beats one-time workshops every time

Training is not one single afternoon session. Social media platforms change constantly, and a strategy that worked six months ago might be hurting your reach today. When I train a client’s team, I stay involved over time. We review what is working, adjust to algorithm updates and keep building on what the team learns. Everything I do is tailored to the specific business, because what makes sense for a local bakery looks completely different from what makes sense for a nightclub or an upscale restaurant.

7. A trained team builds a presence you can be proud of

Your social media accounts are often the very first impression a potential customer has of your business. That’s why, when I train a client’s team, I always tie the work back to this bigger picture. We’re not just filling a content calendar. We are crafting a presence that earns trust, attracts the right people and reflects the business at its best.

When proper training is in place, the results speak for themselves. Engagement climbs, reach grows and the team member who once second-guessed every post starts owning their role with real confidence. Watching that shift happen is honestly the most rewarding part of the work I do.

The bottom line

If your social media is not delivering the results you hoped for, the answer is almost never to scrap everything and start fresh. More often than not, the missing piece is proper training. Organic social media is a long game, and every business that plays it well has one thing in common: a team that genuinely knows what they are doing, why they are doing it and how to keep getting better. That kind of expertise does not appear overnight, but it is absolutely buildable. Invest in training your team the right way, and your social media stops being a question mark and starts becoming one of your strongest business assets.