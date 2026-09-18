How to Figure Out What Your Business Really Looks Like Online — and Make It Even Better

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Key Takeaways Your online presence is your first impression, so to make sure it’s a good one, you have to know what your company looks like from a customer perspective.

Read the reviews about your business, search your name in the news, line up your listings in any directory you’re listed in and polish your Google Business Profile to make sure you look the best you can to current and potential customers.

Picture this. A future customer hears your name at a dinner party. Intrigued, they reach for their phone before dessert even arrives. In those quiet seconds, before they ever call you or step through your door, they form an opinion. And that opinion is built entirely from what the internet decides to show them.

Here is the thing most business owners miss: Your online presence is your first impression. It is the velvet rope, the front window, the handshake. So let me walk you through exactly how to see yourself the way the world does. This is the first half of my client assessment at Fix Your Search, and it starts long before I ever meet you in person.

1. Read your AI search overview first

Start here, because this is where your customers start. Type your business name into Google and study the AI-generated summary that appears at the very top. This little snapshot pulls from all over the web to describe you in a few tidy sentences. Read it slowly. Is it accurate? Is it flattering? Is it even you?

When I run this check for a client, I am hunting for inconsistent info. Old addresses. Old services. Occasionally a detail borrowed from a competitor who happens to share a similar name. Most people skim that overview and move on without a second click, so if it gets your name wrong, you’re out. My first job is always to feed those results better, giving true and real information about who you are.

2. Search your own name in the news

Next, go look in the news tab on Google for press. Type your name plus the word “news” and see what surfaces, and then click the news tab. What shows up? A glowing local feature can build instant trust. An unflattering story, even a dusty old one, can sit on page one for years like an uninvited guest.

Here is what I tell my clients, and it always surprises them: Silence is also a signal. When I search and find nothing at all, that emptiness whispers to customers that no one has thought you are worth mentioning. In a crowded market, that is a missed spotlight. So I help clients figure out whether they have a story worth telling and if not, I make sure we create one for them.

3. Read your reviews like a stranger would

Don’t just glance at your star rating. Sit down and actually read the reviews, one by one, as if you had never heard of your own business. Then pay attention to something even more revealing: how you respond.

When I do this for clients, the replies tell me everything. A business that answers happy reviews with warmth and handles criticism with grace is showing me it understands the customer. A business that ignores every comment or fires back defensively tells me something too. I also look for patterns. If three people mention slow service or a dozen adore the same team member by name, that is not noise. That is gold.

Try this today: Read your last 20 reviews back to back. What story do they tell together?

4. Go where people talk behind your back

This is the layer almost nobody thinks to check, and it is my favorite. Search for your business inside Reddit threads, local Facebook groups, community forums and niche industry boards. This is the unfiltered stuff, the conversations happening without a review box in sight.

When I dig through these spots for a client, I find treasure and I also find trouble. Sometimes a glowing recommendation the owner never knew existed. Sometimes a frustrated post with a long chorus of agreement from unhappy customers beneath it. You cannot shape a reputation you cannot see, so I help clients find exactly where their name is being talked about.

5. Polish your Google Business Profile

Now for the workhorse. Pull up your Google Business Profile and inspect it with fresh eyes. Is it claimed and verified? Is your category correct? Are your hours, phone number, and website all current and clickable? Are your photos real, bright and genuinely you?

I am endlessly amazed by how often this basic stage is a mess. I have found clients quietly losing inquiries for months thanks to a wrong phone number nobody caught. And photos matter more than you would think. A profile with warm, well-lit images of your space, your team and your work will always outshine one wearing that lonely grey placeholder. This fix costs nothing but a little attention, and it is often the most powerful move I make.

6. Line up your listings everywhere else

Finally, play detective across the rest of the web. Compare your Google details against your website, your Yelp page, your Facebook profile, your Apple Maps entry and any directory that mentions you. You are looking for one thing: consistency.

When I audit this for clients, mismatched hours and clashing phone numbers are the usual culprits. Here is why it matters beyond tidiness. Google rewards businesses whose information agrees with itself, and it quietly distrusts the ones that contradict themselves. Inconsistency confuses customers and dents your rankings at the same time. It is tedious work, I will admit, but it is the foundation everything else stands on.

Your first impression is already happening

Long before anyone books, buys or walks in, they have already seen a version of you online. A cluttered, contradictory, silent presence hints that the experience inside might be more of the same. A clean, accurate, glowing one promises that you sweat the details, and that you will care about them too.

That promise is the whole game, and it is exactly what I help every client make. So do the search today. Look yourself up the way a curious stranger would, and be honest about what you find.