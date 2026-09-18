A Fintech Founder Shares the 5 Numbers That Reveal Whether Your Business Can Survive a Downturn

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Key Takeaways A fintech founder shares the five numbers that reveal whether your business can withstand pressure — and how to read each one before it’s too late.

In 2022, I remember looking at the dashboard for our savings and investment app and realizing it wasn’t helping me make decisions anymore.

On paper, things still looked good. We had user growth, strong top-line numbers and the kind of metrics that usually signal momentum. But at the same time, investor conversations were changing. Fundraising timelines were getting longer. The questions we were being asked were different.

It became clear very quickly that the numbers we had been tracking weren’t the ones that would determine whether we survived. When that happens, the right move is not to add more data. It’s to realign your dashboard to focus on the metrics that actually tell you whether the business can thrive under pressure.

1. Payback period: How fast you recover cash

Payback period measures how quickly you recover the cost of acquiring a customer, but what it really tells you is how long you are exposed. The longer your payback window, the longer you are relying on capital that may not be there.

The most useful way to work with this metric is to stop looking at averages and start looking at recent cohorts. Your newest customers reflect your current reality, not the one from six months ago. If payback is stretching for newer cohorts, it’s an early signal that something in your acquisition, pricing, or behavior is shifting.

It’s also important to connect payback to decision-making. If your payback period is too long, you don’t just have a finance problem. You have a growth constraint. It limits how aggressively you can invest, because you’re not recycling cash fast enough to support it.

2. Retention: Where the product proves itself

Retention is where the story becomes clear.

It’s one of the few metrics that cuts through everything else. You can drive traffic, optimize funnels and improve onboarding, but if users don’t stay with you, the business won’t hold.

At UNest, the fintech company I founded, looking at retention by cohort changed how we understood the product. Aggregate growth was masking what was really happening underneath. When we broke it down, we could see exactly where users were dropping off and where behavior was compounding.

In tighter markets, retention becomes even more important because it directly impacts everything. Strong retention improves the lifetime value (LTV) of a customer and their revenue potential. Weak retention does the opposite. It forces you to spend more just to maintain the same level of activity.

A practical way to push this further is to look beyond basic retention curves and ask what drives them. Which features, behaviors or moments correlate with long-term usage? That’s where you focus.

3. Revenue quality: How much of your revenue you can trust

Some revenue is stable and repeatable. Some depends on constant acquisition, promotions or a specific channel continuing to perform. When conditions change, revenue patterns can be impacted dramatically.

I’ve seen companies that looked strong because revenue was growing, but when you broke it down, a large portion was coming from one channel or one type of transaction. When that input changed, revenue dropped faster than expected. And of course, your margins also play a critical role in your march to profitability! More on that in the next section.

That’s why revenue quality matters.

You want to understand how much of your revenue is recurring, how much is diversified, and how sensitive it is to external changes. A useful exercise is to stress test your revenue the same way you would your cash. If one channel slows down or one segment behaves differently, what happens to the total?

4. Gross margin: Your room to operate

Gross margin determines how much room you have to operate when things don’t go as planned. When margins are healthy, you have flexibility. When they are thin, every decision becomes tighter.

In growth environments, it’s easy to deprioritize margin in favor of expansion. I’ve seen companies scale revenue quickly while margins deteriorate. That works until you need to absorb a shock. At that point, low margins limit your options. You have less room to invest, less room to adjust pricing, and less room to absorb inefficiencies.

What’s often overlooked is how margin interacts with other metrics. If your gross margin is low, your payback period naturally gets longer. Your LTV to CAC (lifetime value to customer acquisition cost) becomes harder to justify. Everything becomes more constrained. The key is not just to measure margin, but to understand what drives it. Where are your biggest cost drivers? Which parts of the business improve margin as you scale, and which ones don’t?

5. LTV to CAC: The constraint that forces discipline

LTV to CAC forces you to answer a simple question: does your growth create value, or does it consume it? In strong markets, companies stretch this ratio because they expect future growth, pricing improvements, or funding to close the gap. When conditions tighten, this metric becomes much less forgiving.

If your LTV to CAC doesn’t hold, scaling becomes risky. You are effectively spending more to acquire customers than you can justify over time. That creates pressure on both cash and margins.

What makes this metric powerful is that it connects multiple parts of the business. Retention drives LTV. Acquisition efficiency drives CAC. Pricing and margins influence both.

To make it actionable, you need to break it apart. Look at CAC by channel and track how it’s trending. Look at LTV by cohort and understand how behavior evolves. The blended number can look acceptable while individual segments are underperforming.

When you look at it this way, LTV to CAC stops being a static ratio and becomes a tool for decision-making. It tells you where to invest, where to pull back, and where the model needs to change.

The metrics that let you keep moving

When markets are strong, it’s easy to rely on momentum. When they’re not, you need clarity. These five metrics show how your business actually operates under pressure. Whether your growth is sustainable, where your risks are, and how quickly you can adjust. You don’t need more data. You need the discipline to focus on what matters and act on it before the situation forces you to.