Not long ago, small businesses could count on social media to deliver reach and visibility without much effort. A few consistent posts, some audience engagement and a little luck with the algorithm were often enough to get traction. In 2025, organic reach on social platforms is declining dramatically, and businesses that want to grow need to accept the new reality that social media has become a paid channel.

That may sound discouraging, but it doesn’t have to be. When you treat social media as a channel you invest in, just like paid search, email or events, you gain control over your visibility and your results. The key is learning how to spend wisely, measure effectively and make your content work harder so you don’t overspend.

Why organic no longer drives growth

The decline of organic reach isn’t accidental. Social platforms are businesses too, and their revenue comes from advertising. Over the years, algorithms have increasingly prioritized paid placements over unpaid posts. Today, even if you have a loyal following, only a small fraction of your audience will see your content unless you put money behind it.

For small businesses, this shift means that treating social media as a free marketing channel is no longer sustainable. The businesses still relying on organic alone, or posting and hoping to go viral, are essentially invisible, while those embracing paid strategies are the ones consistently showing up in feeds, building awareness and driving sales.

In other words, social media has evolved from a guessing game into a measurable marketing tool, if you’re willing to treat it that way.

Rethinking the role of budget

For many small businesses, the first barrier is financial. It’s tempting to assume that only big companies with big budgets can afford to advertise on social media, but effective campaigns can come from modest spend, too. Consistency is actually the most important part.

A good baseline is 30-50% of your monthly marketing budget going towards social, combined between organic content creation and paid social. Given a typical 15-20% marketing spend as a percent of revenue for most businesses, this can really scale with business size. Cost per click on Meta (the most common paid social platform) is typically less than $1 per click, so even a strategic spend of a few hundred dollars per month can go a long way. What matters most is showing up regularly, rather than boosting a random post here and there when sales feel slow.

Treating paid social as a line item in your marketing budget also forces you to think about return on investment. Are your dollars generating leads? Are you seeing conversions? The mindset shift here is just as important as the spend itself. Social is no longer going for virality, but is an intentional investment that you should measure like any other marketing spend you do.

Making ads work harder

Once you’ve carved out a budget, the question becomes where to focus it. The most effective social campaigns tend to fall into three buckets: local awareness, lead generation and retargeting. Local awareness campaigns are essential for brick-and-mortar businesses that want to reach people nearby. Lead generation campaigns use offers, like a free consultation, discount or resource download, to turn casual scrollers into prospects you can engage with. Retargeting campaigns often deliver the highest ROI of all, reminding people who have already engaged with your website or profile to come back and take action.

Generally speaking, broad, untargeted ads are less effective than specific ones. Narrowing your focus by geography, demographics, interests or behaviors ensures your budget goes further. Retargeting is especially powerful for small businesses because it focuses your dollars on warm audiences and can multiply ROI on marketing you’re spending elsewhere.

For example, if you’re spending on email marketing or events, you can retarget those visitors on Instagram, helping keep you top of mind. Once you have some customer data, you can even build lookalike audiences to find more people who share the same traits as your best buyers.

Start by running one or two well-executed campaigns with strong creative (aka ad video!) rather than spreading your budget thin across too many initiatives. If you’ve never run social ads before, I would absolutely recommend finding an expert to support you at least for the first few campaigns.

Organic for credibility, paid for growth

If paid is the engine of growth, organic is the storefront window. Even though organic posts rarely reach new audiences anymore, they still matter for credibility. When someone clicks on your ad or visits your profile, they want to see that you’re active, trustworthy and consistent. In fact, studies show that customers are likely to look you up on social media as a way to inform their buying decision around 50% of the time — think of how many potential customers are looking at your profiles every day!

That means organic content has a new job. Posting a few times per week, sharing behind-the-scenes moments and keeping your feed fresh signals to potential customers that you’re a real, engaged business.

Organic social also doubles as a testing ground. You can use organic posts to see what resonates most with your current audience, then put spend behind the winners.

Creative and measurement go hand in hand

Once you’re paying for reach, quality matters more than ever. Ads with sloppy visuals or unclear messaging simply waste money. You need to invest in clean, professional visuals, clear copy and video if you’re going to put money behind it. Platforms reward content that keeps people engaged, and your dollars stretch further when the creative is strong.

Just as important as your creative quality is measurement. At a minimum, monitor cost per click, cost per lead and return on ad spend. These numbers tell you whether your campaigns are delivering, where to cut wasted spend and where to double down. This is another place where an expert can guide you on how to make those tradeoffs, so you can make the most of your investment.

The platforms have made it increasingly clear that if you want visibility, you have to pay for it. By budgeting consistently, focusing on high-ROI campaigns, investing in quality creative and tracking results, you can compete with far larger players and win. The businesses that embrace this shift and treat social as the paid channel it has become will be the ones showing up in feeds and converting customers.