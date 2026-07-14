SEO Isn’t Dead — But Winning Search Now Requires a New Playbook

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways As AI reshapes search behavior, brands need to shift from chasing clicks to building authority, credibility and visibility across AI-driven platforms.

The companies that win in the next phase of search will be those that create original, expert-driven content that both customers and AI systems trust.

Over the past few years, I’ve noticed a clear pattern in conversations with global businesses: high-quality websites that once generated strong organic traffic are seeing steady declines, even though their teams are still following traditional SEO best practices.

Many businesses are now trying to understand what changed and how the rise of AI Overviews and large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT and Gemini are reshaping search behavior. The question I hear most often is: “How do we get our brand to appear in AI search results?” The answer starts with understanding generative engine optimization (GEO).

As an SEO professional who has worked through multiple shifts in search, I believe GEO represents the next evolution of how brands build visibility online. It is not replacing SEO. It is expanding it.

Generative engine optimization (GEO): The next evolution of SEO

GEO is the practice of creating content that AI systems can understand, trust and reference. Platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Google’s AI Overviews use LLMs to interpret user intent and identify sources that provide relevant, credible information. When these systems consistently recognize your brand as a trusted authority on a topic, your content has a greater chance of being referenced in AI-generated responses.

Unlike traditional search rankings, AI platforms do not simply pull from a fixed list of results. They assess context, relevance and credibility based on the specific question being asked. This is where GEO and SEO overlap. Both rely on creating valuable content, building authority and demonstrating expertise. The difference is that SEO has historically focused on ranking pages, while GEO focuses on becoming a trusted source that AI systems can understand and reference.

How search behavior has changed

You have probably noticed that your own search habits have changed. Instead of clicking through multiple websites to find an answer, you may now receive an instant AI-generated summary or ask an AI assistant directly. Your customers are doing the same.

This shift has had the biggest impact on top-of-funnel content. Articles, guides and educational resources that once existed primarily to generate website traffic now serve another purpose: establishing your brand as a credible source that AI systems can cite and recommend. In the GEO landscape, visibility is no longer measured only by clicks.

Traffic declines don’t always mean visibility declines

When website traffic starts dropping, many businesses immediately assume something is wrong. But in the GEO era, declining traffic does not necessarily mean declining interest. Search behavior is changing, and some users are getting their answers without clicking through to a website.

Top-of-funnel SEO is evolving from a pure traffic acquisition channel into a brand visibility and credibility channel.

Being cited, referenced or mentioned in AI-generated answers can still influence customer decisions. When prospects eventually move closer to purchasing, they are more likely to remember brands they have repeatedly encountered as trusted sources.

SEO still matters deeper in the funnel

While GEO is changing how customers discover information, traditional SEO remains critical throughout the buying journey. At the top of the funnel, GEO helps brands build awareness and become discoverable through AI-generated answers.

Further down the funnel, customer intent changes. People comparing products, evaluating services or making purchasing decisions still want to visit websites, read detailed content and understand how a solution fits their specific needs.

This means brands may see fewer visitors but stronger conversion rates from the users who do arrive.

The three biggest GEO mistakes brands are making

GEO is still developing, which means many businesses are experimenting without a clear strategy. The good news is that most brands do not need to rebuild their entire approach. They need to adapt their existing content processes.

Here are three mistakes I see most often.

1. Removing the human element

One of the biggest misconceptions is that AI-driven search means brands should rely entirely on AI-generated content. The opposite is true. AI systems need high-quality, original information to reference. Human expertise, unique perspectives and real-world experience are becoming more valuable, not less.

Brands still need knowledgeable teams creating content that reflects expertise and insight.

2. Assuming AI summaries eliminate the need for content

Some businesses believe that because AI can summarize information, creating original content is no longer necessary. The reality is that AI systems can only reference information that already exists. Brands that publish original research, practical insights and unique perspectives give AI systems something valuable to recognize and cite.

3. Hiding valuable content behind forms

Many businesses still gate their best resources behind lead forms or restricted access. While this can help capture leads, it can also reduce the chances of AI systems discovering and referencing that information. A better approach is often to make valuable insights publicly available while using deeper resources and follow-up experiences to nurture prospects.

AI is not replacing original content

The biggest opportunity belongs to brands that can create content AI cannot easily replicate. We are already seeing an increase in generic AI-generated content. As more businesses use similar tools, online information risks becoming repetitive and less valuable.

This creates an advantage for companies willing to share original research, real experiences, strong opinions and practical lessons. Content built from expertise and firsthand knowledge is exactly the type of information that stands out to both customers and AI systems.

The future of search belongs to brands that build trust

GEO and LLMs do not mark the end of SEO or content marketing. They reinforce the importance of creating valuable, trustworthy content. The brands that succeed in this new search environment will not be the ones chasing every algorithm change. They will be the ones investing in the fundamentals: expertise, originality and credibility.

The future of search is not about producing more content. It is about becoming the source people — and AI systems — trust.