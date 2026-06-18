Everyone Has Access to AI Now. Here’s What Will Actually Make Your Brand Stand Out.

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Key Takeaways As AI-generated content becomes increasingly common, authenticity and a distinct brand voice are becoming more important differentiators than automation alone.

The most effective marketers use AI as a tool to enhance their content, not replace the human perspective, personality and expertise that audiences connect with.

Two years ago, standing out online felt simple. You didn’t need an enormous ad budget or a massive following. AI was the secret sauce for content creators and smaller brands. Canva templates created polished graphics and chatbots could whip up a social post faster than you could pour your morning coffee. And for a while, it worked. Everything looked glossy, clean and new.

But now? The internet has started to look the same. Solopreneurs‘ feeds blur together. Email inboxes are flooded with messages starting with “I hope you’re doing well” and ending with bullet points, emojis and one-sentence paragraphs that scream, “I used AI for this.” The very tools that once helped brands stand out are now contributing to what I call the beigeification of the internet.

Statistically, it’s not just anecdotal. According to a 2025 AI in Content Marketing Report by Hookline & Pollfish, a majority of Americans would think less of a writer who uses AI. Just over 50% of respondents and more than 55% of older readers would think less highly of a writer if AI is used to create their content. Sprout Social’s 2024 Pulse Survey found that 39% of consumers say they are less likely to engage with a brand that posts AI-generated content, while 38% say they’d be more interested, a clear sign that generic AI posts can hurt you if your voice isn’t present.

The em-dash (—), once a mark of thoughtful emphasis, is now slapped between generic statements in nearly every AI-assisted blog post. Overused phrases like “cutting-edge solutions,” “at the end of the day,” and “our mission is to…” proliferate across platforms. And the result? Everything sounds the same. Everything feels beige.

This is where human intelligence (HI) makes its comeback. HI is messy. HI is personal. HI is the reason people started businesses in the first place: to share their ideas, their perspective and their passion with the world. If you rely solely on ChatGPT or other AI to push content for you, you’re blending in with a sea of sameness, exactly what you probably wanted to avoid when you started your business.

I’ve experienced this firsthand. Running a marketing business, I noticed the shift in engagement first on social media. Clients who had initially stood out with AI-generated campaigns were suddenly getting less traction. What worked two years ago was no longer enough. Their posts looked professional, but not personal. They looked efficient, but not human.

This is also true when choosing partners for your marketing. Agencies that treat AI as a hammer, rather than a tool, risk producing content that’s glossy, but hollow. The best partnerships are with teams who use AI strategically, but take the time to understand your business, your story and your brand’s personality. When HI guides the strategy, AI becomes a powerful amplifier rather than a crutch.

So how do you use HI effectively without abandoning AI entirely? Here’s what’s worked for me and the entrepreneurs I coach:

1. Use AI to support, not replace, your voice. Let AI generate rough drafts or visual ideas, but don’t let it write your email subject lines, your personal stories or your unique perspective. Humans still respond to humans.

2. Lean into personality. Share struggles, wins and pivots. Highlight why you do what you do. One social post that shares the messy behind-the-scenes of your day will outperform ten polished, AI-generated posts every time.

3. Break the formula. Don’t start every email with a soft greeting. Don’t default to bullet points or overused phrases. Change your sentence lengths. Drop the em-dash. Surprise your audience with your voice, your real voice.

4. Showcase expertise visually. Instead of generic Canva templates, create visuals that reflect your brand story. Even small tweaks. Instead of the stock images in the background, take a real photo. These little changes signal authenticity in a way no AI-generated image can replicate.

5. Lean on passion, not trends. Remember why you started your business. The content you create should reflect your knowledge and mission, not what’s algorithmically predicted to perform. Passion is contagious; AI doesn’t inspire it.

Elon Musk once said, “Some people don’t like change, but you need to embrace change if the alternative is disaster.” Right now, the alternative is blandness. AI alone is no longer a differentiator; it’s the baseline. The entrepreneurs who thrive in this next phase will be the ones who reintroduce human intelligence into their content, products and audience engagement.

The opportunity is huge. Every email, social post or blog that carries your authentic voice cuts through the monotony. Your audience can tell the difference between a polished but hollow message and one with personality, insight, and perspective. And in a market saturated with AI-assisted sameness, human intelligence becomes your competitive edge.

We live in a world obsessed with efficiency and automation, but your humanity is what clients, customers and audiences remember. The AI tide isn’t going away. It’s not about abandoning it, it’s about using it as a tool while letting your humanity shine through. And the right marketing partner can make all the difference in amplifying that HI, helping you tell your story, and ultimately standing out in a crowded landscape.

If you’ve felt your own brand fading into the beige noise, take this as permission to reclaim your voice. Write like a person, not a bot. Speak from experience. Share your quirks. Be messy. Be bold. Be yourself.

After all, you didn’t start your business to blend in — you started it to be different. And heading into 2026, being human is the boldest move of all.