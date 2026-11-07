Cut Your Firm’s CAD Costs With a $399 AutoCAD Subscription

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TL;DR: Draft in 2D and model in 3D with a one-year Autodesk AutoCAD subscription, now $399 (MSRP $2,095).

When a client sends back a marked-up drawing set, every change your architecture or engineering firm makes runs through its CAD software. Paying list price for that software can top $2,000 a year for each designer on staff.

A less expensive way to keep your team in industry-standard tools is a one-year Autodesk AutoCAD subscription for 2D drafting and 3D modeling, now $399 (MSRP $2,095).

Precise drawings, faster revisions

With AutoCAD, you can produce accurate 2D technical drawings with dimensions, annotations, layers, and layouts, then move into solid, surface, and mesh modeling in 3D. Object Snap, Polar Tracking, Dynamic Input, and geometric constraints keep every line exactly where it belongs. Native DWG support lets you share files with clients and partner firms in the format they already use.

Revisions take time away from billable design work, and several AI features in AutoCAD focus on that problem. Smart Blocks detect repeated elements in a drawing and turn them into reusable blocks, so you’re not redrawing the same door or fixture across a set.

Markup Assist interprets markups, and Activity Insights tracks drawing history so everyone on a project can follow how it changed. Cloud collaboration through Autodesk Docs keeps those files available to the rest of your team.

Firms that work across disciplines can use specialized toolsets for Architecture, Mechanical, Electrical, MEP, Plant 3D, Map 3D, and Raster Design. AutoLISP, scripts, APIs, and macros automate repetitive tasks, and you can customize tool palettes, templates, and shortcuts to match how your office works.

This subscription lasts one year on one device. AutoCAD runs on 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 as well as macOS Ventura, Sonoma, and Sequoia, and both new and existing Autodesk users can redeem it.

Give your design team the software clients expect without paying full price.

Get a one-year Autodesk AutoCAD subscription for $399.

StackSocial prices subject to change.