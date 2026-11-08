Entrepreneurs Can Get Word, Excel, and More—Plus Training—for Just $30

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TL;DR: Tackle more for less with this Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License and a free Microsoft Training Bundle, on sale now for just $29.97 (MSRP $239.99) until November 8.

Being your own boss is great, but it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. Entrepreneurs are responsible for keeping projects moving and staying on top of deadlines, but fortunately there are Microsoft Office tools to help with all of that.

If you need to get reacquainted with these tools, this Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows Lifetime License even comes with a free Microsoft Training Bundle to teach you the ins and outs of using them — all for just $29.97 until November 8.

Sharpen your Microsoft Office skills with this bundle

If you’re an entrepreneur who is in need of a major productivity boost, Microsoft Office is an easy, affordable way to get things done. You’re likely already familiar with most of these tools, and this Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows lifetime license even comes with a free Microsoft Training Bundle to help you use them efficiently.

This Microsoft Office license gives you permanent access to four classics — Word for creating documents, Excel for building spreadsheets, PowerPoint for crafting presentations, and Outlook for managing emails. You’ll also have access to three new favorites: OneNote to upgrade your note-taking, Access to manage large databases, and Teams to stay connected to coworkers.

Your purchase includes instant delivery and download, so you can bypass annoying monthly subscription fees and work offline when you need to.

In addition to your lifetime license, you’ll receive a free Microsoft Training Bundle featuring six courses taught by LearningWhilePracticing. These classes will show you the best way to work with Excel, Word, Access, and PowerPoint.

Secure this Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License and a free Microsoft Training Bundle for just $29.97 now until November 8.

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