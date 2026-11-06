Why Entrepreneurs Need to Stop Carrying Everything to Keep Their Business Growing

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Key Takeaways The habits that got you through the startup phase can quietly become the obstacles to sustainable growth.

The Five Carries (Up, Down, Across, Forward, Within) are lenses for reassessing responsibilities you already hold, not new ones to add.

Success means deciding what to carry, what to share and what to release, while keeping the capacity to enjoy what you’ve built.u003cbru003eu003cbru003e

Entrepreneurs are often praised for their ability to carry enormous responsibility. They build companies, manage employees, serve customers, make payroll and navigate uncertainty, sometimes all before lunch.

In the beginning, carrying everything can feel necessary. You become the salesperson, marketer, accountant and customer service department because there’s nobody else to do it.

But something changes as the business grows. The responsibilities multiply, and the habits that helped you survive the startup phase can become obstacles to sustainable success.

You may have built a thriving business while becoming exhausted, disconnected from your family or unable to imagine the company functioning without you.

The problem isn’t necessarily that you’re carrying too much. It’s that you haven’t reconsidered what you’re carrying, why you’re carrying it and whether it’s still yours to carry.

That’s the thinking behind a framework I call The Five Carries.

Why carrying everything eventually stops working

Entrepreneurial ambition can make overextension feel like commitment. Yet research suggests that passion alone doesn’t protect founders from exhaustion.

A study discussed in Harvard Business Review examined how entrepreneurial passion, work characteristics and beliefs about success relate to burnout. Its findings challenge the assumption that loving your business automatically makes relentless work sustainable.

The pressure extends beyond founders. Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2026 report found that global manager engagement declined from 31% in 2022 to 22% in 2025. Managers, like entrepreneurs, frequently navigate competing expectations without sufficient capacity to meet them.

The lesson isn’t that responsibility should be avoided. It’s that responsibility must be managed intentionally.

The Five Carries framework organizes those responsibilities into five directions.

1. Carry Up: Manage the expectations above you

Entrepreneurs may not have traditional bosses, but they still answer to investors, lenders, boards, customers and their own ambitions.

Carry Up involves managing those expectations without allowing them to dictate every decision.

Consider a founder who promises aggressive expansion to investors while privately recognizing that the team lacks the resources to deliver. Carrying up effectively means communicating reality, negotiating priorities and setting responsible expectations rather than making commitments the business cannot sustain.

Ask yourself: Whose expectations am I carrying, and have I agreed to more than I can responsibly deliver?

Leadership sometimes requires the courage to disappoint someone today to protect the business tomorrow.

2. Carry Down: Develop the people depending on you

Employees depend on business owners for direction, resources, opportunities and a working environment where they can succeed.

But carrying down doesn’t mean absorbing everyone’s problems.

A founder who personally resolves every employee challenge may feel indispensable while unintentionally preventing the team from developing independence.

Effective leadership involves providing clarity, coaching and accountability so others become increasingly capable.

Instead of asking, “How can I solve this for my team?” consider asking, “How can I help my team become capable of solving this without me?”

The objective isn’t to become less supportive. It’s to make support developmental rather than dependency-producing.

3. Carry Across: Strengthen the relationships beside you

Entrepreneurship is rarely an individual achievement, even when one person’s name appears on the company.

Business partners, spouses, colleagues, suppliers and professional peers often carry consequences of entrepreneurial decisions.

Yet these relationships can receive whatever attention remains after urgent business demands.

The American Psychological Association’s 2024 Work in America survey found that 43% of workers reported typically feeling tense or stressed during the workday, rising to 61% among those experiencing lower psychological safety.

Although those findings aren’t specific to entrepreneurs, they illustrate why healthy working relationships deserve deliberate attention.

Carrying across means collaborating rather than controlling, communicating rather than assuming and recognizing that your success affects people who don’t report to you.

Ask yourself: Which important relationship is receiving the leftovers of my time, energy and attention?

4. Carry Forward: Build for the future, not just today

Entrepreneurs can become so consumed with immediate demands that they neglect the future they’re supposedly building.

Carry Forward involves preparing for what comes next: succession, organizational resilience, financial security, leadership development and the legacy of the business.

Imagine two founders operating similarly profitable companies.

One remains involved in every significant decision. The other invests in systems, develops successors and builds a leadership team capable of operating independently.

Both may be successful today, but only one is deliberately reducing the company’s dependence on its founder.

Carrying forward requires moving beyond the question, “What does my business need from me today?”

It asks, “What must I build today, so the business and the people connected to it can thrive tomorrow?”

5. Carry Within: Protect the person behind the business

This may be the most overlooked responsibility of entrepreneurship.

Carry Within concerns the physical, mental and emotional capacity required to sustain everything else.

A founder can become so identified with the business that personal well-being feels secondary to professional achievement.

Sleep becomes negotiable. Exercise gets postponed. Family time becomes conditional. Recovery feels like something to earn after the next milestone.

But your business cannot continually draw from capacity you never replenish.

Carrying within isn’t about avoiding hard work. It’s about recognizing that the entrepreneur is part of the enterprise’s long-term sustainability.

If your business succeeds only while your health, relationships and sense of purpose deteriorate, it’s worth questioning what success actually means.

A better question for every entrepreneur

The Five Carries aren’t five additional responsibilities to pile onto an already crowded calendar. They’re five lenses for evaluating the responsibilities you already have.

Start with a simple exercise. Write down your biggest current obligations and identify which carry each belongs to. Then ask three questions:

What am I carrying? What am I going to carry? What am I finally ready to stop carrying?

You may discover that some responsibilities require greater attention, others need to be delegated and a few should never have remained yours in the first place.

Entrepreneurship will always involve responsibility. The goal isn’t to build a life without weight.

It’s to develop the judgment to carry what matters, share what shouldn’t be carried alone and release what no longer serves the future you’re building.

Because the ultimate measure of entrepreneurial success shouldn’t simply be how much you’ve managed to carry.

It should be what you’ve built, who you’ve helped and whether you still have the human capacity to enjoy it.