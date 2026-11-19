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Key Takeaways Independent retailers saw October same-store sales growth up 7.6%, per data from Quilt Software.

Customers are starting holiday shopping earlier and making more frequent store visits.

Stern reveals how small retailers can harness what makes them special and use AI tools for success.

The holiday shopping season is in full swing — and it started early this year.

New data from specialized point-of-sale software company Quilt Software, which serves more than 20,000 independent retailers, from jewelers and pet stores to liquor stores and grocers, showed a 7.6% same-store sales growth spike in October year over year.

That’s in stark contrast to the Q1 through Q3 2.7% to 3.2% bump, which might largely be attributed to inflation, Quilt Software co-founder and CEO Andrew Stern tells Entrepreneur.

What’s more, customers aren’t just getting a head start; they’re also making more frequent shopping trips. Year-over-year transactions per store grew 6% in Q3 and 7.9% in October, per Quilt’s data.

This year, Small Business Saturday, which saw an estimated $18 billion in spending at independent retailers in 2025, falls on November 28, just 27 days before Christmas.

With customers opting for earlier and more frequent purchasing, independent retailers that want to make the most of the limited window need to stay on top of which items are selling in real time to remain ahead of trends and maintain inventory, Stern notes.

The CEO also cautions independent shops against attempting to compete with big-box retailers like Amazon or Walmart on price or convenience, calling it a “race to the bottom.”

Instead, Stern suggests a two-pronged approach for independent retailers: Lean into what makes them special, and use AI in a way that works for them (it won’t look like it does for mega-retailers).

Independent retailers should embrace their specialty status — and let shoppers know

“ For our small independent merchants, they opened their store for a reason,” Stern says. “They thought they were bringing something really unique that no one else had. So lean into that, because you’re probably right.”

One in five holiday shoppers plan to purchase gifts and other holiday items at small or local businesses this year, according to the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) October Holiday Consumer survey.

Shoppers planning to buy from small businesses cited reasons including supporting the community (71%), seeking unique gifts and décor (56%), championing artists through handmade purchases (37%) and finding high-quality products (33%), per the report.

It’s clear that holiday shoppers want what independent retailers have to offer — but it’s crucial that those stores put themselves on people’s radar.

“ Make sure that [customers] can see you, that you’re visible when people do their Google searches, or increasingly their ChatGPT searches,” Stern says. “Make sure that you come up because they want to find you.”

Nowadays, independent retailers must have an answer engine optimization (AEO) strategy to stay relevant and show up in search results. Earlier this month, Entrepreneur spoke with Courtney Sandora, founder of digital marketing agency Go Social, to learn more about how brands can compete in the AEO landscape.

Sandora notes that customers use LLM-powered search engines to ask specific questions, so savvy businesses should hone in on the queries they can reliably and successfully own, “seeding” stories and copy that bolster their authority.

“That storytelling extends across everything from PR to creators, even how you appear on a retailer website,” Sandora says. “Typically, on retailer websites, there’s a short description. Is the message you want to tell in that retailer website description? Consistency matters.”

It’s critical that small businesses use rapidly advancing AI technologies to their advantage.

However, that won’t look exactly like it does for major retailers, which might harness AI to manage six-month supply chains or optimize warehouse logistics, Stern says.

Instead, independent retailers should focus on taking small steps with significant impact, like using agentic solutions to outsource specific tasks they might not have time to execute to their fullest potential.

For example, the right AI tool can give shop owners the marketing support they’ve never had, unfolding in the background as they help customers at the counter. Quilt offers its retailers an AI marketing assistant that can create campaigns for customers with their own inventory.

“ This generative AI is able to create copy that’s in their voice,” Stern says, “that’s tailored to different cohorts of customers and can say, ‘Hey, come in, I think we have some products that you might be interested in. Here they are.’”

An AI assistant can help small businesses sort inventory

Quilt also offers an AI assistant that can help small retailers navigate unwieldy piles of inventory.

Stern points to thrift stores, which tend to rely on volunteer staff to sift through large amounts of donations quickly, as an example. Shops can snap a picture of a leather couch and receive a price estimate immediately.

The AI tool can also help them identify rare and valuable items that might otherwise go unnoticed. “ We’ve had some crazy cases like, ‘Oh, that looks like a Tiffany lamp. Look at the bottom of it and see if there’s a signature that says Tiffany. If so, do not charge $5 for that lamp,’” Stern says.

The NRF expects retail sales in November and December to grow 4.2% over 2025, for a total spending surpassing $1 trillion. That’s a massive opportunity for independent retailers that opt out of competition with big-box retailers and leverage the data to win their share.