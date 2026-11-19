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Key Takeaways The LTV:CAC ratio, not any single metric, decides whether a business survives.

A product with healthy unit margins can still fail if the cost of telling its story exceeds what it sells for.

Aim for at least 3:1, cap “lifetime” at three years, and calculate CAC as total sales and marketing spend divided by new customers.



There is one ratio that determines whether your business will thrive or starve. The whole health and success of your business can be reduced to two numbers on either side of a colon.

What is this all-encompassing equation? Well, it’s simply the ratio of lifetime value (LTV) of your average customer compared to your average customer acquisition cost (CAC).

Entrepreneurs are constantly urged to “know their numbers.” Ultimately, it all rests on the relationship between lifetime value and customer acquisition cost.

Lifetime value is the actual profit you make per customer, and as long as the lifetime value per customer exceeds the cost to acquire that customer, your business has a future. If the lifetime value of your average customer is not larger than the average customer acquisition cost, then that business is doomed.

The cost to acquire a customer

I was once on an innovation council for Lower Mississippi, and we did a Shark Tank-like competition where business owners pitched their business ideas. One of the ideas that everyone seemed enamored with was a sticker for the back of phones that could be rubbed to calm a person down in a highly tense setting. It was clinically proven, they said, to reduce anxiety in the moment. However, the reality is that no one is going to pay more than $5 for what is basically a piece of sticky sandpaper for the back of the phone.

When I raised that objection, it was pointed out to me that the cost of making that sticker was only $2, which gave this product seemingly healthy margins.

However, the reason I could see instantly that this idea had no future is because there is no environment where you can tell a story, like this product required, and achieve less than a $5 customer acquisition cost. In fact, what they needed was, at minimum, a large retail endcap or countertop display that had visuals and testimonials telling the story of what this thing does, or a paid social media campaign to tell the story of what the product is, how it works and the benefits of using it.

The problem is that both avenues are more likely to result in a customer acquisition cost exceeding $20. This means that rather than the product selling for $5, it needs to be priced in the $30 to $40 range to yield a profit, which for a scratchy sticker just doesn’t seem reasonable.

The true scalability of your business

On average, you typically want at least a 3:1 ratio of lifetime value to customer acquisition cost. This would effectively mean that for every dollar you put into growing the business, you are getting three dollars in return. That’s a comfortable enough ratio to make almost any business sustainable for the long run.

The reason this ratio is so important to know is that it gives you a very real understanding of your business’s true scalability. If you’re debating taking on debt for your business, the only way to know whether or not that debt is a good decision is knowing if that debt is going towards something that has a long-term chance of success.

As long as you can acquire customers at a lower cost than what you make from those customers, then you have a business that can be taken as far as the natural limits of your industry allow.

The math behind this number

Lifetime value is the average profit per order multiplied by the average purchase frequency over time. Even though technically “lifetime” means exactly that, for practical reasons I never calculate it longer than three years. That may seem arbitrary, and it is, but no one is a customer forever, so three years seems like the best timeframe to cap “lifetime,” in my opinion.

So, if your average order is $5,000 and your average profit margin is 20%, your average profit per order is $1,000. Let’s say that typically someone only buys from you once every 10 years or so; then, effectively, your lifetime value is $1,000 ($1,000 profit × 1 frequency = $1,000).

Conversely, let’s say that you were selling a monthly subscription at $20 per month with a 50% profit margin, and you know that your average customer lifecycle is two years, then your lifetime value is $240 ($10 profit × 24 months = $240).

Customer acquisition cost can be a little trickier to calculate for most businesses. You may have an ice cream stand set up on the beach with a handwritten sign and you effectively have a customer acquisition cost of almost zero. On the other hand, you may have a large sales team that travels around the world going to conferences and working trade shows, combined with massive advertising campaigns.

However, the reality is that the actual math behind this number is relatively simple. Add up your marketing and sales costs, and divide that number by the number of new customers you have.

If you spent $2 million in sales and marketing expenses over the past year, and you gained 2,000 new customers, then your average customer acquisition cost is $1,000 ($2,000,000 ÷ 2,000 = $1,000).

Should you lower your operational costs? To a point, yes, but eventually lowering cost hurts the customer experience which can increase customer acquisition cost and/or lower the lifetime gross profit of each customer by increasing churn. Should you invest more in your advertising efforts? It depends on what your customer acquisition cost is from those campaigns and whether it is less than your lifetime value.

Know your LTV and your CAC by heart. These two numbers are either the linchpin upon which your entire business is built, or the nail in the coffin of why your business fails.