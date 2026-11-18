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Key Takeaways Coverage is a depreciating asset: a quarter of the web from the last decade is gone.

66.5% of links have rotted, so the press page you built years ago is almost certainly broken somewhere.

A quarter of the web from the last decade has vanished, and two-thirds of links eventually die. The coverage on your press page is decaying on the same schedule, and a yearly audit is the only thing that stops it.

A client sent me their press page last spring with some pride. Fourteen logos, a decade of coverage, the kind of wall a sales team loves to point at. I clicked through every link while we were on the call. Roughly a third were dead, two more redirected to a publication’s homepage and one article had vanished when the magazine that ran it was sold.

Nobody had done anything wrong. The page simply had not been checked since it was built, and the web had moved on without telling anyone. At ESBO Ltd, the link building and brand mentions agency I run, re-checking the placements we deliver is part of the job, and even so we lose some every year. Coverage is an asset that depreciates, and almost no company books the depreciation.

The web forgets faster than you think

The scale is documented. When Pew Research Center sampled webpages that existed at any point between 2013 and 2023, 25% were no longer accessible by October 2023. Of pages that existed in 2013, 38% were gone. Nearly a quarter of news webpages contained at least one broken link, and the news sample was not obscure blogs but 2,063 sites a measurement company had classified as news.

Links die faster than pages. Ahrefs tracked links pointing at more than 2 million websites since 2013 and found 66.5% of them had rotted. Almost half of the lost links were dropped because the page or domain carrying them disappeared, and a third were removed by someone editing a page that still exists. Put those two causes together and your coverage is being deleted both by neglect and on purpose.

Why your coverage goes dark

The causes are rarely dramatic. Publications fold or get sold, and the buyer prunes an archive it never wanted. A redesign migrates the site to a new content system and old addresses stop resolving. An editor runs a cleanup and strips outbound links from older articles, which is the 34% in the Ahrefs data and the one that stings most, because the article survives while your name’s connection to it does not.

Then there is the fine print. Some publishers sell placements with an expiry buried in the terms, and the article comes down on schedule 12 months later. I have written here before about four-figure placements vanishing overnight, but the slow version is more common and nobody notices it, because nobody is looking.

What dies with the page

Three things go at once. The search value of the link disappears with the page. The social proof disappears from your press page, replaced by a logo that leads to an error, which is a worse impression on a buyer than no logo at all. And the mention falls out of the layer of the web that AI assistants read live. A system answering a question today can only cite pages that still resolve, so a dead article stops feeding the answer, even if an older training run remembers the name. Everything the mention was doing for you stops on a date nobody told you.

My own trade does not come out of this well. An agency that sells placements and never re-checks them is selling an asset with an unknown lifespan, and clients should ask about it far more often than they do.

The audit takes an afternoon a year

Start by listing every address where your brand appears: the press page, old coverage reports, campaign spreadsheets, the links in your email signatures and investor decks. Most companies have never had that list in one place, and building it is half the value.

Run the list through any broken link checker, then sort the results into four piles. Dead domains, where the publication itself is gone. Dead pages on live sites, where the article was removed or moved. Removed links, where the article stands but no longer connects to you. And redirects, which usually mean a migration that lost your page along the way.

Each pile gets a different response. For a dead page on a live site, pull the copy from the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine, send it to the editor and ask whether the article can be restored or the reference updated; the hit rate is better than you would expect, because editors dislike broken archives too. For a removed link, ask once and politely, then let it go. For a dead domain, retire the logo from your press page and replace it with coverage that still loads. And for redirects, test whether the new address carries the mention, because sometimes it does and the fix is a copy and paste.

Then change how you acquire coverage so the next audit is shorter. Save an archived copy of every new article the day it appears. Before paying any publisher, ask in writing whether the placement is permanent, and treat a vague answer as a no. Put a yearly reminder in the calendar, because this work gets done only when it has a date.

Finally, spend on maintenance before you spend on growth. Restoring a mention that already exists costs one email, while earning a new one costs weeks. The press page that impresses a buyer in 2027 will not be the one with the most logos. It will be the one where every logo still goes somewhere, and that is a choice the company makes once a year, with a link checker and an afternoon.