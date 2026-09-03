Why Cheap Link Building Is the Most Expensive Marketing You Can Buy

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Key Takeaways Cheap backlink packages often sell inflated metrics, not real authority or traffic.u003cbru003e

A bad backlink can cost far more to clean up than it did to buy.u003cbru003e

If your budget is tight, invest in content worth citing instead of buying dozens of questionable links.

A founder friend forwarded me an offer last month: 50 backlinks, all Domain Authority (DA) 60 and above, $199 for the lot, delivered within a week. He wanted to know whether it was too good to be true. It was worse than that, and the explanation is my industry’s dirty laundry.

I sell link building for a living and have since 2015, which makes me either the wrong person to trust on this subject or the only one worth asking, depending on your mood. What I can offer is the supply side view, because I see what sits behind offers like that one every day.

What arrives is not what the invoice says

The $199 package is not 50 links from 50 real websites. It is inventory. Private blog networks dressed in expired domains, plus sites whose authority scores were manufactured specifically for resale. Now and then, a hacked blog nobody is watching rounds out the batch. The same few hundred domains circulate through nearly every cheap reseller’s spreadsheet under different branding.

The tell is always the same: the sites have no human readers. Metrics can be inflated for a few dollars. An audience cannot. If a site’s most recent comment is from 2019 and its articles rank for nothing, the number next to its name does not matter.

The best case is that nothing happens

Google has been explicit about this. Since its December 2022 link-spam update, its SpamBrain system detects both sites buying links and sites that exist to pass them, and the credit those links carry is simply lost. The most likely outcome of the $199 package is that Google shrugs and the money buys silence.

Compare that with what legitimate placements cost, and the gap explains itself. The price bands my agency published for 2026 put a link on a modest but real site between $150 and $400, an editorial guest post on a site with genuine readers between $300 and $900, and high-authority editorial work at $1,000 to $5,000 and up, with restricted niches multiplying everything by two to five. Those prices exist because editors and writers cost money, and so do sites with real audiences. When someone offers you 50 links for the price of one, the missing money came out of everything that made a link worth having.

Silence is the good outcome. The bad one is a manual action in Search Console or a quiet algorithmic demotion that arrives with no notification at all, just a traffic chart falling off a shelf. Cleanup means audits, disavow files and months of waiting, and the invoice for undoing cheap links routinely runs past 10 times what the links cost.

There is softer damage too. Those placements put your brand name on hacked pharmacy blogs and abandoned domains, in neighborhoods where no customer and no journalist should ever meet you. Put those together, and the $199 package has quietly bet the whole channel.

The newest cost is the one nobody prices

AI assistants now weigh where your name appears, and mentions carry weight of their own, which I argued recently. That cuts against cheap packages harder than anything Google does. A name that lives mostly in link-farm neighborhoods teaches the models nothing, or worse, files you next to junk.

The cheap package cannot produce the one asset that matters more every year: your name in places machines and people already trust. No amount of volume at $4 a link adds up to that.

Ten minutes of checking beats a year of cleanup

Before paying anyone for links, ask to see example sites from their inventory. Open three of them and check whether any page ranks for anything, whether the authors exist anywhere else and whether you can imagine one human reading the site on purpose. Check that the sites match your topic, because a fishing blog linking to your fintech app helps nobody. A seller who will not show you sites before payment has answered your question already. Then ask one more thing: will the article naming you still exist in a year? Vendors with real publisher relationships can answer that. Resellers change the subject.

None of this means an expensive link is automatically a safe one. I have watched four-figure placements on name-brand sites vanish overnight, seller unreachable, money gone. The question that protects you is what you lose if a link disappears tomorrow. If the honest answer is nothing, you were about to buy the wrong link at any price. And if the budget only stretches to the $199 package, the strongest move in link building is not buying links at all this quarter and spending the money on publishing something worth citing instead.