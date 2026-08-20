Stop Counting Backlinks. Start Counting Brand Mentions.

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Key Takeaways Brand mentions are becoming an important SEO signal, especially for visibility in AI-generated search results, even when those mentions don’t include backlinks.u003cbru003e

Earned media, expert commentary, original data, podcasts, YouTube, and consistent brand naming can strengthen AI visibility by giving AI systems more credible information about a brand.u003cbru003e

Backlinks still matter for rankings and referral traffic, but marketers should now track unlinked brand mentions alongside links to measure overall visibility.

For a decade, backlinks were the clearest measure of success in SEO. I built campaigns around them, clients approved budgets based on them, and monthly reports came down to the same questions: How many links did we earn? Which sites did they come from? What anchor text did they use?

But lately, clients have been sending me a different kind of proof. Screenshots showing an AI assistant recommending their company by name, sometimes based on coverage that never linked to their website at all.

That is a meaningful shift. AI assistants appear to recognize and surface brands mentioned in credible sources, whether those mentions include a hyperlink or not. And for marketers who still treat backlinks as the only scoreboard that matters, the emerging data is uncomfortable.

AI systems credit names, not anchor text

Assistants do not check a link graph before deciding who belongs in an answer. They lean on patterns in what they have read: who gets talked about, where and beside which claims. A consultancy named in five industry roundups earns the association with its category, even if all five writers forgot the link. Google needed links because links were votes it could count. Language models absorb the prose itself, so the vote is the sentence that names you.

The scale of the difference surprised even me. When Ahrefs studied 75,000 brands, branded web mentions carried roughly three times the predictive strength of backlinks for visibility in AI answers. The strangest detail in the study: YouTube mentions beating every other signal, partly because video transcripts feed the models. Nobody’s link report has a column for that.

The mention you wrote off is the asset

My industry has a habit that now looks backward. A PR campaign lands coverage in a strong publication, and the SEO team logs it as a failure because the link is missing or carries a nofollow tag. I have written that disappointed email to a client myself, more than once.

The citation data says we had it upside down. Muck Rack analyzed more than 25 million links cited by ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini and found that earned media accounts for 84% of AI citations. Paid and advertorial content accounts for 0.3%. Read that second number twice. You cannot buy your way into an AI answer, and the coverage you earned but never got a link from is doing quiet work for you right now.

So the first fix is bookkeeping. Set an alert for your brand name and log every mention the way you log links: where your name appeared, beside which claims and in what context. A name that shows up beside praise teaches the system something different than one that shows up in a complaints thread. When you find an unlinked one, send a single polite email asking for the link. Some convert. The ones that do not still count, which is the part the old scoreboard never understood.

Earning a name takes different work than earning a link

Link building rewards persistence. Mentions reward having something worth repeating. Expert commentary gets you quoted by writers on deadline. Original numbers get you cited long after publication, which is an evidence-first approach. Podcast and YouTube appearances put your name into the transcripts machines read most closely, and honest activity on review platforms and community forums places it where your category gets discussed.

Then there is the boring part nobody skips twice: consistency. If your legal name, your trading name and your product name all differ, machines meet three weak brands instead of one strong one. Pick one name, spell it one way and use it everywhere your company appears, from directories to bylines.

One route you can skip: publishing more pages on your own site. The same Ahrefs research found site size has almost no relationship with AI visibility. The models care about who else says your name, not how often you say it yourself.

None of this is a resignation letter from link building. I still build links every week. They move rankings, they bring referral traffic and a good link usually arrives wrapped inside a mention anyway.

What changed is the definition of a win. A mention without a link used to be a consolation prize. Now it counts on its own, and in AI answers it is often what decides who gets named at all. Ask for the link once, then bank the mention either way.

The exercise I give clients takes five minutes. Add one column to whatever report you check on Mondays: places your brand was named, linked or not. Then ask an AI assistant who leads your category and read the answer slowly. Every brand in it got counted somewhere, whether or not anyone clicked, and the ones that appear started counting mentions before their competitors noticed the scoreboard had changed.