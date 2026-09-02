37% of Business Leaders Are Losing Nearly a Full Workday to This Hidden ‘Operational Tax’

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Key Takeaways

Managing multiple suppliers creates a significant administrative burden, turning basic ordering into an accidental part-time job for small business leaders.

A simple supplier audit can identify unnecessary complexity, streamline operations and reclaim valuable time to focus on what matters: Customers, employees and growth.

Every business owner knows the feeling of being buried in work that keeps the business running but doesn’t necessarily move it forward.

Procurement rarely gets a strategic discussion. It doesn’t get a line item in the annual plan or a slide in the all-hands deck. Most business leaders simply handle it. Time spent comparing prices, placing orders, tracking shipments, reconciling invoices and managing multiple supplier accounts may seem like small tasks on their own, but the time adds up quickly and often at the expense of more valuable work.

A recent Walmart Business survey of more than 500 decision-makers at businesses with 10 to 500 employees found that 37% spend four to seven hours a week on routine ordering tasks alone. That’s nearly a full workday spent on tasks that don’t grow the business. That’s not allocating a little spare time to ordering. That’s a part-time job.

For busy leaders, reclaiming that time should be a strategic priority.

The slow build of supplier sprawl

Most business leaders don’t realize how much procurement complexity has accumulated until they step back and take inventory. Office supplies come from one vendor. Cleaning and janitorial products from another. Breakroom essentials and groceries from a third. Technology accessories and electronics from a fourth. Before long, routine purchasing requires managing a patchwork of suppliers, ordering processes, invoices and shipments.

The survey also found that 87% of businesses work with two to five suppliers for routine purchasing. Nearly 40% identified managing orders, accounts, and invoices across multiple relationships as their biggest purchasing challenge.

The result is a level of complexity businesses never intended to create.

The cost you’re not seeing

The time spent on procurement must come from somewhere. In many cases, it comes at the expense of higher-value work.

Typically, the person managing procurement also makes hiring decisions, develops customer relationships and leads business growth. Survey respondents said time spent on routine ordering pulls them away from those important priorities.

Think of it as an operational tax.

Every hour spent reconciling invoices is an hour not spent on interviewing a prospective employee. Every shipment issue requiring follow-up is time not spent serving customers. Every tedious purchase task competing for attention makes it harder to focus on work that creates value.

These hidden costs might not appear on a balance sheet, but they affect performance all the same.

Businesses want partners, not another supplier to manage

Reducing complexity starts with rethinking what businesses should expect from their suppliers.

In the survey, 85% of respondents agreed with this statement: “Businesses don’t need a supplier; they need a partner.” That distinction is important.

A supplier fills an order. A true partner helps make purchasing easier, more efficient and more predictable. They provide dependable pricing, reliable fulfillment and reduce the administrative and cognitive burden that comes with managing multiple relationships.

Consolidation doesn’t necessarily mean relying on a single supplier. Going from five vendors to two can create meaningful efficiencies. What matters is shifting to fewer, better-managed relationships, where the supplier delivers consistently low prices and key services, such as same-day delivery.

That shift in thinking starts with conducting a simple audit.

Map, measure, ask

To eliminate the operational tax and streamline the back office, business leaders can deploy a simple, practical three-step framework:

Map: List every supplier your business has paid or ordered from in the last 30 days. The sheer length of this list on paper may be surprising.

Measure: Estimate the administrative time each supplier relationship requires each week, including ordering, tracking shipments and reconciling invoices. Then, multiply that effort across a year to understand the true cost.

Ask: Evaluate whether each relationship genuinely makes the business easier to run or simply remains in place because it solved a temporary need years ago. Eliminate the outliers to significantly reduce your procurement management burden.

Treat procurement like a strategic function

Supplier relationships are part of a business’s operational infrastructure, whether leaders treat them that way or not.

Many organizations build that infrastructure reactively, adding a vendor whenever a need arises and rarely subtracting one once the need has passed. The result is a system nobody designed, consuming time nobody budgeted for.

The businesses that operate most efficiently take a different approach. They treat procurement as a strategic function, regularly evaluating supplier relationships, eliminating unnecessary complexity and expecting more from the partners they choose to keep.

The payoff is greater than just efficiency. Less time spent managing suppliers means more time spent serving customers, developing employees and pursuing growth opportunities.

And that’s where business leaders create the most value.