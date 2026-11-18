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Key Takeaways Workplaces often reward the employee who speaks first, and the first confident suggestion becomes the foundation for the discussion while quieter employees’ ideas go unheard.

Create multiple ways to contribute. Share the problem before the meeting, collect written input, invite follow-up questions, and use smaller working groups so communication style doesn’t decide whose judgment counts.

Bring quiet performers’ contributions into the conversations where promotions and opportunities are decided. It’s also important to create conditions where employees feel safe questioning assumptions.

Every workplace has someone who seems to have an answer for everything. They’re quick to contribute in meetings, comfortable challenging colleagues and rarely hesitate when an executive asks for an opinion.

Then there’s the employee who listens carefully, takes notes and says very little.

Which one gets noticed? Too often, it’s the person who speaks first.

I’ve led and worked with teams across consulting, technology and marketing, and I’ve learned to be careful about equating confidence with capability. People communicate differently. Some think through problems by talking. Others need time to consider the information before forming an opinion.

Neither approach automatically produces better judgment. But many workplaces reward one more visibly than the other.

Meetings can become competitions for attention

Think about how most brainstorming sessions operate. A leader presents a problem and asks for ideas. Someone immediately offers a suggestion. Another person agrees, adds something, and the conversation moves forward.

Within minutes, a direction begins to emerge. The session appears productive. People are engaged, ideas are flowing, and decisions are being made.

But whose thinking shaped the outcome?

If the first confident suggestion becomes the foundation for the discussion, everyone else may spend the meeting reacting to that idea instead of considering alternatives.

This is especially problematic when the most senior person speaks first. Employees may hesitate to challenge an executive, even when they recognize a weakness in the proposed approach.

That’s why I prefer giving people the problem to think about before asking them to solve it together. Even a short explanation sent ahead of a meeting can change the conversation. People arrive with their own observations rather than immediately responding to whoever speaks first.

Stop treating participation as a personality test

Some employees contribute best through discussion. Others communicate more effectively in writing or smaller groups. A leader who relies exclusively on group meetings may never hear valuable insights from people who dislike competing for attention.

I would build more than one opportunity for participation into important decisions. Ask employees to submit their observations before a meeting. Invite questions afterward. Create smaller working groups when a topic requires deeper thinking.

And when someone who rarely speaks contributes an idea, give it the same consideration you would give a suggestion from your most outspoken colleague.

The objective isn’t to force quiet employees to become more extroverted. It’s to make sure communication style doesn’t determine whose judgment matters.

What happens after someone speaks up matters more than the invitation

A leader can repeatedly tell employees that every idea is welcome. Those words mean very little if people watch a colleague get embarrassed for disagreeing.

Employees notice how leaders respond to criticism, particularly when the criticism is valid. In my earlier Entrepreneur article about transparent decision-making, I discussed why explaining how decisions are made is essential to building organizational trust.

That principle extends to brainstorming. You don’t need to accept every suggestion. But people should understand why an idea was adopted, rejected or deferred.

If you ask for different perspectives and then consistently reward agreement, employees will eventually stop offering them.

Don’t confuse mentorship with opportunity

There is another dimension to this problem. Even when quiet employees perform exceptionally well, their contributions can remain invisible beyond their immediate managers.

They receive positive feedback, but the opportunities that lead to career advancement go elsewhere. I previously explored this distinction between receiving advice and gaining access to opportunity, and it raises a useful question for business owners: Are you developing capable employees, or are you also making sure their capabilities are recognized?

When someone does excellent work, bring that contribution into conversations where decisions about responsibility, promotions and opportunities are being made. Don’t reserve high-visibility assignments for the people who are already comfortable promoting themselves.

Audit who actually influences your decisions

Here’s something I would encourage every founder to try.

Think about your last five important team decisions. Who contributed most of the ideas? Whose recommendations shaped the final outcome? Were the same three or four people consistently heard?

Now look at who wasn’t part of those conversations. Were they excluded because they lacked relevant expertise, or because nobody created an opportunity for them to contribute?

You may find that the organization has more insight available than its meetings suggest.

Try rotating who leads discussions. Ask people to share independent recommendations before opening the floor. Review whether important assignments are distributed according to capability or visibility.

These changes don’t require a new leadership program or expensive technology. They require awareness of how influence operates inside your business.

Make good judgment more visible than confidence

I’m not suggesting that confident employees should speak less or that every idea deserves equal weight. Organizations need people who can articulate their thinking, make decisions and move work forward.

But confidence should never become a substitute for sound reasoning. The strongest leaders create conditions in which employees can question assumptions without worrying about how that will affect their standing. They also recognize that sometimes the person who speaks last has been thinking about the problem longer than anyone else.

Before your next brainstorming session, consider whether you’re hearing from the people with the most to contribute or simply the people most comfortable contributing.

Your best idea may already be sitting in the room. You might just need to make space for it.