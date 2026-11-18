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Cameron Gentry bought his first Little Caesars at 25. About three years later, he became the youngest franchisee in Five Guys history. Then the Great Recession hit his businesses hard and he had to pivot.

A former Little Caesars franchisee pointed him to Budget Blinds, No. 28 on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500. Gentry bought a territory in St. George, Utah, and made $30,000 his first month. Today he owns 17 Budget Blinds territories across five states, plus a Tailored Closet and a PremierGarage. His company, CJG Management, brings in $6.5 million a year.

His advice for scaling is simple. “Don’t micromanage,” he told Franchising.com. Hire people you want to work with, then step back. He also sticks to the franchisor’s playbook. “I jumped with both feet in and trusted everything Budget Blinds told me,” Gentry says.

That mindset helped him survive setbacks, including shutting down a business during Covid. “Things happen, but you can’t dwell on them,” he says.