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Solopreneurs are on a roll, thanks to AI tools that let one person cover jobs that once required a whole team.

Nearly half (46%) of professionals say AI makes it easier to start a business, according to new LinkedIn data. Among small business owners who credit AI and digital tools, 35% say AI helped them launch faster (or launch at all), 28% say it let them start with less capital and 27% say it removed the need for a technical co-founder.

Founders are also handling their own marketing. About 80% of them now post content to build credibility, up from 61% just six months ago. Prompt engineering has more than doubled in a year and is now the fastest-growing skill among U.S. founders on the platform.

Mariana Antaya is one example. She left Microsoft in 2023 to run her AI education company, quantifAI, full time and has landed partnerships with Mercedes-Benz and Airwallex without hiring a team. Going solo still carries risk, though. About 20% of new ventures fail within their first year, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.