The AI Playbook That Built an $80M 1-Person Business (You’re 1 Prompt Away and Don’t Know It)

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Key Takeaways A solo founder with zero employees sold his AI platform for roughly $80 million in under six months.

The biggest AI wins aren’t about better tools — they’re about removing the barrier that locks everyone else out.

A $40 million AI success story quietly reversed course — and that retreat is more instructive than the headline.

If I lost everything tomorrow — no team, no list, no revenue — and had to rebuild to seven figures in twelve months using only AI, I wouldn’t guess.

I’d reverse-engineer the people who already did it.

That’s what this video is.

Three founders. One $80 million exit in six months. A vibe-coding startup that hit $400 million in annual revenue faster than any software company in history. A chatbot that replaced 700 human agents before the CEO walked it back and admitted part of it broke. None of them got there by guessing.

And here’s where it gets uncomfortable.

A recent Goldman Sachs survey of 1,200+ small business owners found that 93% of AI users say it’s helping them — but only 14% have actually integrated it into their operations.

That’s the gap this video lives in: solopreneurs who know AI works and still haven’t figured out how to turn it into real revenue.

Jason Feifer, the editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur, put it sharpest when I interviewed him for my AI book, The Wolf Is at the Door: “We are going to break things that are broken, which allows us to build from what matters.”

That’s exactly what these three founders did. They found a system nobody was incentivized to fix and moved before anyone else was willing to call it broken.

Inside the video, I break each move down into something practical — including the exact prompts behind them.

The Klarna section is worth paying attention to. Not because of what worked — but because of what didn’t.

The solopreneurs figuring out how to make money with AI aren’t going all-in on AI or all-in against it. They’ve figured out which 80% of the work AI handles flawlessly and which 20% still needs a human.

If you’re trying to figure out how to make money with AI, these are the questions worth asking:

What are you still doing manually that AI could complete overnight?

Where are you automating the wrong parts of your business?

What bottleneck have you accepted that doesn’t need to exist anymore?

Most people never stop long enough to answer those properly.

This video walks through the exact framework one solo founder used before landing an eight-figure exit — and how to apply the same thinking to your own business.

The AI Success Kit is available to download for free, along with a chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door.