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Key Takeaways AI won’t solve underlying problems like unclear responsibilities, inefficient workflows and scattered information. Automation can just make flawed processes move faster.

Internal efficiency gains mean little if customers are still experiencing frustration or waiting days for their problems to be addressed.

Time saved through automation should be reinvested in customer relationships, better service, problem-solving and creating measurable business value.

Recently, while working on a healthcare client’s project, my team encountered a problem that had nothing to do with our ability to do the work.

We needed access to the client’s digital platforms. What should have been a straightforward process became a series of emails, permission issues, authentication problems and confusion over which accounts controlled what.

The actual work wasn’t the obstacle. Getting everything in place so we could do the work was.

I’ve encountered different versions of this problem throughout my consulting career. Teams have the expertise. The technology exists. Everyone wants to move forward. Yet progress stalls because the underlying process is more complicated than anyone realized.

It made me think about how businesses are approaching artificial intelligence. We’re investing in tools that promise to make work faster, but how often do we stop to examine what’s slowing the business down in the first place?

Sometimes the problem isn’t the work. It’s everything surrounding it.

When entrepreneurs think about productivity, they naturally focus on the time employees spend completing tasks. How quickly can we produce a report? How much time can we save creating content? Can AI respond to routine inquiries? Those are reasonable questions.

But consider what happened in the healthcare project. Automating another task wouldn’t have resolved who owned the account, who could authorize access or how the team should handle authentication. Those were process and accountability problems.

This is why I believe every business should examine its workflows before investing heavily in automation.

I’ve previously written about why entrepreneurs should examine workflows before hiring more employees. The same principle applies to technology.

If responsibilities are unclear and information is scattered, automation may simply help a flawed process move faster.

Your customers don’t measure productivity the way you do

A business owner might celebrate saving 20 hours a week. The customer is asking a different question: Why am I still waiting?

That gap is easy to overlook because internal performance metrics don’t always reflect the customer experience.

Imagine improving the speed of customer service responses while leaving the underlying resolution process unchanged. Customers might receive answers sooner but still wait days for their problems to be addressed.

The business reports an efficiency improvement. Customers experience little difference. I see a similar disconnect in marketing. Companies sometimes invest in generating more leads without examining what happens after those leads arrive.

As I explored in my article about why businesses can spend more on marketing while attracting fewer customers, more activity doesn’t automatically translate into better commercial results. The lesson applies to AI as well.

Measure the outcome, not just the activity that produced it.

Don’t confuse automation with accountability

One thing I’ve learned from managing complex projects is that technology cannot replace clear ownership. Someone still needs to make decisions, resolve exceptions and take responsibility when something goes wrong.

Before automating a process, I ask three questions:

Who owns the outcome? What happens when the normal process fails? Who is responsible for resolving the customer’s problem?

If those answers aren’t clear, technology isn’t the first thing I would fix.

For example, automated appointment reminders can reduce administrative effort. But if patients cannot easily reschedule or reach someone when they need help, the experience remains frustrating.

The same is true for sales, onboarding and service delivery. Customers appreciate convenience, but they also want confidence that someone is paying attention.

What happens to the hours you save?

This may be the most important question entrepreneurs should ask about AI.

Saving time is only valuable when businesses put that time to better use. This is the AI productivity trap: Faster work doesn’t necessarily mean faster growth. The real opportunity lies in using that efficiency to improve customer relationships, solve problems and create measurable business value.

Suppose a new system saves your team 10 hours every week. What do you do with that time? Do you reinvest it in customer relationships? Improve service quality? Reduce expenses? Give employees more opportunities to solve problems that technology cannot handle?

Or does that time simply disappear into additional meetings and administrative work? The answer matters.

In my earlier Entrepreneur article about why business growth doesn’t always improve profitability, I discussed the importance of looking beyond top-line results. Productivity deserves the same scrutiny.

An efficient business isn’t necessarily a profitable one, and a productive team isn’t automatically delivering a better customer experience.

Entrepreneurs need to decide how efficiency gains will create value before assuming they will.

Try fixing one frustrating process before buying another tool

My advice is simple: Choose one process that repeatedly creates problems. It might be customer onboarding, appointment scheduling, account access, proposal approvals or resolving support requests. Follow that process from beginning to end.

Talk to the people involved. Identify where information gets lost, approvals stall or responsibilities become unclear. Then ask whether the problem requires automation at all.

Sometimes the answer is a better system. Sometimes it’s eliminating an unnecessary approval. Sometimes it’s giving one person clear responsibility for following through.

Make one change, measure what happens, and expand what works. You may discover that the most valuable improvement costs considerably less than another software subscription.

Technology should make your business better, not just busier.

I’m enthusiastic about what AI can do for entrepreneurs, especially smaller businesses competing with organizations that have significantly greater resources. But I don’t believe adopting more technology automatically makes a company more competitive.

The healthcare project reinforced something I’ve seen repeatedly: Even capable teams with good technology can struggle when the underlying process isn’t working.

Your customers don’t see how many hours you save internally. They notice whether you deliver what you promised, respond when they need you and make their lives easier.

Before celebrating how much faster your business has become, make sure your customers can feel the difference.