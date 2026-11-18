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Key Takeaways The most convincing proof that your company is trustworthy won’t come from you. It will come from your product, your customers and the people who vouch for you.

Prospects may judge your company by its LinkedIn page before they ever talk to you, so your reputation needs to be built long before anyone comes looking.

I’ve been building technology companies for more than two decades.

When I started my first business at 18, selling computers in Romania, my “brand” was nonexistent. Like any entrepreneur starting out, I had to convince people to take a chance on a company they didn’t know. That’s far from easy.

In 2003, I founded Hertza Telecom, an internet service provider. Later, I founded a national telecommunications company. Today, I run ZeroBounce, an email validation and deliverability company I launched in a market already crowded with established competitors.

Every time I’ve started a new business, I’ve faced the same challenge: Why should anyone trust a company they’ve never heard of?

You can tout the quality of your product and its reliability all you want. You can use words like “leading” or “best-in-class” on your social media and website. But as it’s commonly said: talk is cheap. You may know your claims are true, but how do you get someone else to believe them?

It starts with a product that keeps its promises, so well that customers are willing to vouch for you. To reach the next level, you need credible third parties to back you up, too. Once you have all this, you have to raise your visibility.

None of this is easy, and you can’t skip any steps. Here’s what’s worked for me, from building a product people recommend to earning the kind of credibility you can’t buy.

Create a product people want to recommend

Advertising can buy you short-term attention, but a product won’t last long if customers don’t like it or find it useful. If what you offer has serious flaws, word will spread fast.

Perfect your product first.

Here’s the thing: Most founders get this backward. We think about the launch, the website, advertising, PR and growth long before the product lives up to its promises.

At ZeroBounce, accuracy was the promise everything else depended on. Before we launched, I wanted our email list validation service to reach at least 98% accuracy. It took a lot of testing and plenty of frustrating moments to get there.

When we launched, the website wasn’t pretty, and the back end left a lot to be desired. But the product was something we could stand behind. We’ve kept raising the bar since then. Today, we guarantee 99.6% email verification accuracy on most email domains, and we’ve published terms for what happens if we fall short. Your most important claims should be specific, because they need to be measurable.

Your customers will always be more convincing than you are

Reviews have never been more valuable. We read them before booking a hotel room, ordering virtually any product under the sun and choosing software. Your customers are doing the same research on you. Don’t fear reviews. Embrace them and make them part of your marketing.

A good review can answer questions your website can’t. Did the product work well? Was support helpful? Did the customer say that they’d choose the product again?

But here’s what takes many founders a long time to learn: Handling praise is easy. Negative reviews are where you have a chance to shine.

That surprises some people. But how you respond when something goes wrong can say more than the review itself. We’ve had upset customers update a one-star review to five stars after seeing our genuine efforts to fix the problem.

Give your satisfied customers a frictionless way to share their experience, and do this early. Pay close attention to what people are saying, especially when the feedback is uncomfortable. Take your ego out of the equation. It isn’t easy, but that feedback is the most valuable information you have for improving your product. You’re also building a public record of how your company treats people.

Some customers will be unfair. That’s okay. You and your team can show true integrity.

What PR gives you that advertising can’t

Any company with a budget can throw money at advertising. PR is a different game. To make the news, an editor or producer has to decide you’re newsworthy and that their audience would care. You can’t pay for that. You have to earn it.

ZeroBounce has invested heavily in marketing over the years, but PR builds our credibility in a different way. When a renowned media organization features your company, the message packs a powerful punch because you can’t pay for it.

The same goes for industry awards and certifications. Security is a big deal for data companies like ours, so we complete annual SOC 2 Type 2 audits and hold ISO/IEC 27001 certification. We’ve also been recognized on national lists of the most successful companies in the U.S.

The point isn’t to collect media and award logos. It’s that there’s tremendous value when a credible organization examines part of your business and puts its own reputation on the line by praising your work.

Marketing makes credibility easier to find

You can’t assume a great product will find its market on its own.

We’ve tested various marketing channels at ZeroBounce because I wanted potential customers to find us wherever they were looking for a solution to their email marketing problems.

Say a prospect first reads an article about your company. Next, they see your name in search results. Then they visit your website, read customer reviews and look at your social media profiles. People rarely make an important business decision or a significant purchase after one exposure to a company. They research, compare and check the temperature before they decide.

What they’re looking for is consistency across all of those signals. They want to see satisfied customers and signs of trustworthy leadership. You’d be surprised how many online companies don’t have a single person’s name attached to them. You need an active presence and consistent information. Every box you check removes a little more uncertainty and earns a little more trust.

Your social media presence is now central to your reputation

If someone hears about your company today, they may check out your company’s LinkedIn before they ever speak with your sales team. They’ll notice the language you use to describe the business, the kind of people who work there and what you publish. They’ll also notice whether customers engage with you and whether the company seems active. Have you ever visited a company’s LinkedIn page and found that its last post was a year and a half ago? What impression does that leave with you?

For B2B businesses especially, founders should give that presence the attention it deserves. We’ve built ZeroBounce’s presence across all major social media platforms. But two to three years ago, we looked closer at our metrics and we realized LinkedIn is where we should put most of our focus.

Putting our time and attention into LinkedIn has paid off: our community and engagement began to grow, and now we’re exploring new ways to reach more people. Our next step is to upgrade to a Premium Company Page.

The credibility features caught my attention. A LinkedIn Premium Company Page would let us feature a customer testimonial prominently and showcase our awards, right where prospects are already checking us out. When people like or comment on our posts, we could automatically invite them to follow the page. We’d also get deeper insight into how people engage with our content and how our page compares with competitors’.

That last part especially interests me — I want to know what catches people’s attention and where we stand against other companies in our space.



Reputation is something to build before you need it

At a certain point, your company may pursue a higher-tier customer, enter into a new market, seek investors or become part of an acquisition. When that happens, the scrutiny is dialed up even more.

Decision makers will examine your product, customers and revenue. Everything will get a close look: your leadership, security, reviews, press coverage and how you’ve presented yourself through the years. Many companies try to polish these things right when they need them, when, in reality, their reputation should have been years in the making.

Start with building a product or service that’s worth trusting. Take the very best care of your customers. And let those customers speak. Give credible third parties plenty of reasons to talk about you. Market the business enough that the right people know it exists. And take care with every place a customer might go to look you up.

Trust takes time to build, but you don’t have to figure it out alone. LinkedIn’s new Small Business Playbook offers practical ways to build credibility and reach customers, and LinkedIn’s small business tools can help you strengthen every place prospects look you up.

You don’t need everyone to trust your company. You just need to give the right people enough good reasons to decide that they can.

