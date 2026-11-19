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Claude is cleaning up.

Anthropic, the company behind the popular AI chatbot, surged more than 30% in its Nasdaq debut today after the largest IPO in history. It sold more than 980 million shares at $83 apiece for $81.3 billion, topping the then-record $75 billion SpaceX raised in June, according to The New York Times. Shares opened at $111.50 under the ticker “ANT,” valuing Anthropic at about $2 trillion.

The biggest winners of the Anthropic IPO are the company’s seven co-founders, including CEO Dario Amodei and his sister, president Daniela Amodei. Each holds a stake that could be worth $20 billion or more, according to the Times. On the VC side, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Iconiq hold stakes worth more than $25 billion at the IPO price, The Wall Street Journal reports. Menlo Ventures’ stake is worth roughly $22.5 billion. Amazon, Google and Gulf sovereign wealth funds are also in line for huge paydays.

Then there’s Sam Bankman-Fried. The FTX founder led Anthropic’s $580 million Series B in 2022. After FTX collapsed, its bankruptcy estate sold the $500 million stake in 2024 for about $1.3 billion. At the IPO price, those shares would be worth roughly $37 billion today. China was also locked out of the offering.