Elon Musk Is Now the World’s First Trillionaire After SpaceX’s Record IPO

Elon Musk has boldly gone where no man has gone before: trillionaire territory. Today, SpaceX confidentially filed for an initial public offering, eyeing a June launch that could raise $50 billion or more, according to the New York Times. The rocket and satellite maker values itself at over $1 trillion, which would make it one of the most valuable companies ever to hit public markets.

Musk, 54, owns around 44 percent of SpaceX as of 2022. His current net worth sits at $823 billion, according to Forbes, with much of that tied to his SpaceX stake. If the company’s valuation climbs after going public, he could become the first person with a 13-figure fortune.

The offering would also unlock massive paydays for SpaceX employees and investors who’ve waited over two decades to cash out. A cool trillion could fund Musk’s wildest ambitions: AI data centers in orbit, a moon colony and a city on Mars.