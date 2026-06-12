Missed the SpaceX IPO? You May Already Be an Investor.

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SpaceX went public Friday in the largest IPO Wall Street has ever seen, and most retail investors who wanted shares didn’t get them. But here’s the surprise: you may already own a piece anyway, according to CNBC.

Several actively managed mutual funds built large pre-IPO stakes in SpaceX. The Baron Partners Fund holds SpaceX at roughly 37% of its assets. Fidelity Contrafund, one of the largest mutual funds in America, holds SpaceX as its fifth-biggest position. If you have a 401(k) invested in either of these funds, you already own SpaceX.

Index funds will catch up fast. The Russell 1000 and several other major indexes can add mega-cap stocks like SpaceX within five trading days, meaning funds like the iShares Russell 1000 ETF will soon include it too. The one notable holdout is the S&P 500, which requires a year of profitability before admitting new companies — a bar Tesla took roughly a decade to clear after its own IPO.