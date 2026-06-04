SpaceX Is About to Break the Biggest IPO Record in History With a $1.77 Trillion Valuation: ‘More Than Every U.S. IPO Combined in the Last Two Years’

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To infinity and beyond. SpaceX priced its IPO at $135 a share, targeting a $1.77 trillion valuation that would make it the largest public offering in history. At $74.4 billion raised, Renaissance Capital strategist Matthew Kennedy told the New York Times the offering is “more than every U.S. IPO combined in the last two years.”

The deal breaks the mold as much as the record. CEO Musk skipped the usual Wall Street price-discovery process and declared a single fixed price instead of offering a range. Retail investors get up to 30% of the allocation, three times the typical amount, and Musk retains 82.4% of voting control afterward.

At $135 a share, Musk’s roughly 50% stake is worth more than $750 billion, putting trillionaire territory within reach when trading opens next week. Anthropic and OpenAI are next in line, making this the unofficial starting gun on the biggest IPO season Silicon Valley has ever seen.