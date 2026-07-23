Cinnamon Is Suddenly the Hot New Ingredient on Restaurant Menus and Cinnabon Is Cashing In

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Cinnamon is having a moment, and Cinnabon might be the biggest beneficiary. More chefs are sprinkling on the spice’s cozy, nostalgic appeal than in years past, according to Restaurant Business, and Cinnabon has ridden that wave to its best growth year in company history.

The chain opened over 300 new locations in 2025, more than almost every other fast-food brand except Wingstop, QSR reports. Only Wingstop opened more, with 382 net new stores. But it wasn’t just the cinnamon rolls doing the heavy lifting. Cinnabon has been quietly building out its drink menu, rolling Seattle’s Best coffee into stores nationwide and adding trendy “Swirled Sodas” to cash in on the dirty soda craze. The brand also leans on co-branded locations with Auntie Anne’s and Carvel, which helps boost sales per store.

New leadership seems to be paying off, too. Cinnabon has been run since early 2025 by chief brand officer Urvi Patel, part of a broader shake-up at parent company GoTo Foods, which also brought on a new CEO last year.