For nearly 90 years, Carvel has maintained a reputation for being a premier brand of ice cream. Millions of people love the brand's ice cream and their specialty ice cream cakes. With such a vast market for its products, Carvel has become one of the country's best in the ice cream industry.

Tom Carvel started the first Carvel ice cream shop in 1934. Eventually, Carvel's shop went on to become the most reputable ice cream parlor in New York. He began franchising the brand in 1947 and had over 100 locations by 1951.

Carvel now operates under the FOCUS brands banner. Thousands of restaurants and parlors exist under the FOCUS brands, with some of the most famous and prominent franchises under the brand including Seattle's Coffee and Cinnabon. Being the best employer is one of FOCUS brands' core values. This means that they are willing to go the extra mile to ensure you are well-positioned to succeed as a Carvel franchise.

Why You May Want to Start a Carvel Franchise

By starting a Carvel franchise, you become part of a family of franchisees who enjoy their job while maintaining year-round business. Carvel only requires their ideal franchise candidates to be savvy business people with experience in-store management and marketing.

If you possess leadership skills, that is an added advantage. However, Carvel also trains individuals with little to no skills in running a business. Having these skills only improves your chances of engaging in better business practices earlier in your new ice cream career.

Carvel also allows for absentee ownership, meaning that you can hire employees and operate in a more hands-off manner once you get the franchise up and running.

What Might Make a Carvel Franchise a Good Choice?

Today, the vast majority of households in America consume ice cream regularly. With such a market, Carvel has remained focused on doing what they strive to do best, and that is serving the freshest ice cream in the country. This puts franchisees in an enviable position with their Carvel franchise.

To drive incremental sales, Carvel has introduced an online cake ordering system. Franchisees are often encouraged to sell the core product line and try new products, such as original cakes for their specific area.

To be part of the Carvel team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing costs, which will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

How Do You Start a Carvel Franchise?

To start the process with Carvel, you will need to fill out the request for consideration form. You will briefly describe your business background, liquid assets, and net worth on this request form. After reviewing your request form, a regional franchise sales director may get in touch with you.

If contact is made, you can then request a Carvel Franchise Disclosure Document, which you will review, sign, and hand over to the sales director. If you find the opportunity appealing, complete the franchise application form, after which you may receive the franchise agreement. After five days, you can sign and return the franchise agreement with all the required documentation and confirm your interest by paying the franchise fee. Carvel will return a countersigned copy of the contract to you, and a team will be assigned to help you open the store. Soon, you will be scooping delicious ice cream in your Carvel franchise location.