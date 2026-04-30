Food Franchises Are Going After Starbucks With a $100 Billion Beverage Strategy — Here’s What They’re Selling

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Would you like a boba with that Big Mac? That’s what McDonald’s and other food franchises are betting on as they ramp up new beverage strategies.

McDonald’s is launching six crafted beverages on May 6, including a dirty Dr. Pepper with vanilla and cold foam. It’s joining KFC, Taco Bell, Wendy’s and Burger King in a race to capture the $100 billion beverage category. The goal: lure customers away from Starbucks and Dutch Bros with drinks featuring popular offerings such as boba, dragon fruit and foam toppings.

McDonald’s is adding “beverage specialist” roles at 14,000 U.S. locations, with dedicated counter spaces focused exclusively on crafted drinks. KFC’s Kwench menu is rolling out to 3,000 stores. Taco Bell launched Live Mas Café with “Bellristas” making churro milkshakes. McDonald’s tried this with CosMc’s, but closed eight stores last spring because drinks were too complex.