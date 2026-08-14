Why Your Top Performers Quit Right After Their Biggest Wins (and How to Prevent It)

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Key Takeaways Top performers quit after their biggest wins because the dopamine, adrenaline and cortisol cocktail they’re running on drops fast after the goal is hit.

What follows is what researchers call post-achievement depression, or the success crash. The result looks like disengagement. It gets treated like a management problem. It is neither.

Organizations that keep top talent through high-output cycles have a plan for what comes after the win. The plan includes awareness, a structured recovery window and someone who can walk them through it.

When a top performer hands in their notice, the instinct is to look inward.

Why do high performers leave? Why did my best employee quit? Why are my best employees leaving right after their biggest wins? The answer most organizations reach for is familiar: compensation, culture, management, growth path. Sometimes it is those things.

But there is a pattern showing up inside high-performing teams that none of those explanations account for. It tends to strike at the worst possible moment — right after a major win.

The record quarter. The product launch that exceeded every target. The employee who finally got the promotion they worked years toward. The top performer who delivered their best year on record and handed in their notice two months later. On paper, everything was going right, which is exactly what makes this pattern so hard to see and so costly when you miss it.

I have spent years documenting this. What I keep finding is not a management story. It is a biology story that organizations have never been given the language to understand.

Why top performers quit after their biggest wins

For months leading up to a major goal, the brain runs on a specific neurochemical cocktail. Dopamine drives the pursuit. Adrenaline sharpens focus. Cortisol sustains the pressure. Your top performers are running on all three, and they are exceptionally good at it. That capacity is precisely what makes them top performers.

When the goal lands, all three drop. Fast.

The target disappears. Dopamine has nothing left to anticipate. What follows is what researchers call post-achievement depression, or the success crash: a biological comedown that hits hardest in the people who drove hardest to get there. It is why top performers leave after hitting their biggest goals, why an employee who just delivered a record quarter starts looking distracted two months later, why the person who crossed every finish line on the roadmap suddenly cannot seem to find their footing.

According to NIH research on burnout and the HPA axis, chronic stress leads to a predictable progression of elevated cortisol followed by exhaustion and suppressed function. Your best people have been running that system at full capacity. The finish line removes the reason it was running. It does not turn the system off.

The result looks like disengagement. It gets treated like a management problem. It is neither.

The people most likely to crash are your best ones

This is the part most retention conversations miss entirely.

The people most likely to crash after a big win are not your struggling employees. They are your best ones. The ones who care the most, push the hardest and have tied the most of their identity to what they deliver. Google’s research found that top performers produce up to 400% more than the average employee. That output does not come free. It comes from a brain that has been running in sustained pursuit mode, often for months, with the finish line as the only thing keeping the system calibrated.

When the finish line disappears, so does the calibration.

And the standard organizational response — celebrate the win and immediately load them up with the next project — is the fastest way to accelerate the crash. You are not giving them momentum. You are removing their recovery window and handing them a bill they do not yet have the capacity to pay.

Left unaddressed, this is not just a retention problem. The World Health Organization estimates that in a company of 1,000 employees, 1 worker will die by suicide every 10 years, and for every 1 who does, another 10 to 20 will have made an attempt. The Bureau of Labor Statistics identifies management occupations as having the highest share of workplace suicides, and workers in finance and insurance, where many of your highest performers sit, face suicide rates more than three times the national workplace average.

These are not numbers about weak people or troubled people. They are numbers about driven people who were never given the tools to come down from the level they were asked to sustain.

What it costs when you miss it

Losing a top performer costs a minimum of three times their annual salary in recruitment, onboarding, lost productivity and institutional knowledge that walks out with them. That is the financial cost, and it is the one that gets tracked.

The more expensive cost does not show up in any dashboard. When your highest performers quietly disengage before they leave, the organization loses its engine while the metrics still look fine. Teams feel it before leadership sees it. And by the time anyone acts, the person is already halfway out. The managers who ask why their best employee quit after their best year are asking exactly the right question. They are just asking it too late, and looking for the answer in the wrong place.

Seventy-five percent of voluntary departures are preventable. Three out of four resignations did not have to happen. The conversation around top talent retention almost always starts too late and looks in the wrong direction. And almost none of it accounts for whether the departure followed a major win.

The ones that do look in the right direction have something in common.

What organizations need to build that almost none of them have

The organizations that keep top talent through high-output cycles are not doing it with better perks or faster promotions. They are doing it by building something most companies have never considered: a plan for what comes after the win.

That plan has three components. The first is awareness. Every leader and every executive needs to understand what the post-win crash actually is, what it feels like from the inside and why the people most likely to experience it are the people they can least afford to lose. Without that foundation, every other intervention is guesswork.

The second is a structured window. Every major win should come with an intentional recovery period, anywhere from 48 hours to seven days, where the expectation shifts from acceleration to integration. Not a vacation. Not a performance review. A guided process built around three questions every leader should be asking their top performers after a major finish: What did this cost you? What part of this actually mattered? What do you need before you can give us full energy again? Each person’s answer looks different. That is the point. A one-size retention policy does not account for the fact that the biological cost of finishing something significant is personal, cumulative and different for every high performer on your team.

The third is someone who can walk them through it. Employee retention starts with leadership, but leaders cannot guide people through a cycle they were never taught to recognize in themselves. The way you manage energy across your team after a major finish is not a wellness initiative. It is a skill. And like every skill, it improves when someone names what is happening, provides the right tools and creates space to actually use them.

Your best people are not leaving because of you.

They are leaving because nobody, including them, understood what finishing something that hard was going to cost. Nobody taught them how to come down. And nobody in your organization had a plan for the part that comes after the win.

That changes when we decide it does. And the cost of waiting is higher than most organizations have been willing to look at directly.