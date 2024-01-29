A closer look at some lesser-known daily habits that are covertly draining productivity — and how to combat them.

The pandemic brought about sweeping changes in the workplace. One of the most counterintuitive findings was that for many companies, productivity soared. But in 2022, some of those companies were equally stumped when productivity plunged. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022 saw the sharpest decline in productivity since 1947.

While the reason for the drop wasn't obvious, one thing's for sure: For leaders, assigning personal blame isn't the best approach. It causes panic and kills morale. It certainly doesn't motivate employees to get working. A better approach is to roll up your sleeves, identify the obstacles, and figure out how to overcome them together.

As CEO of Jotform, I've learned that the most significant productivity drains aren't coffee breaks or social media scrolling. They're often the habits that go unseen. Here are some ways that I navigate invisible energy drains with my team.