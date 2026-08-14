The Power of a ‘Warm Introduction’ Is Real. These Two Founders Are Working to Make Those Connections Happen. 

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Jake Fleshner and Michael Axman didn’t build The Nucleus Network to start another advisory firm or venture fund. They built it because they couldn’t ignore a pattern. Jake’s background spans entrepreneurship at the University of Michigan, working with Gary Vaynerchuk, and serving as the right-hand to a figure he calls the “real‑life Jerry Maguire.” Michael’s path began as an early growth hire at a tech company in the music, travel, and entertainment space, a company that raised hundreds of millions before he left to build his own consulting agency. Together, their skill sets form a complete spectrum: Jake brings brand instinct, operator discipline, and storytelling; Michael brings financial architecture, strategic rigor, and scalable systems. Between them, they’ve made 10,000+ warm introductions, each intentional, double-opt-in, and designed to reduce the time it takes a founder to reach the right person.

Everywhere they looked, talented founders were stuck not because their product wasn’t good enough, but because they couldn’t get in front of the right person. Meanwhile, Jake and Michael were constantly asked, “Do you know anyone who…?” And they almost always did. Their ability to connect people wasn’t a side skill; it was the most valuable thing they offered. That realization became the foundation of a company built on one belief: the warm introduction is the most powerful force in business.

Photo credit: Nucleus Network

Their partnership works because they share a core philosophy: everything is figure‑out‑able. It’s the mindset that drives their company, their leadership style, and their approach to solving problems for founders. They don’t believe in waiting for perfect conditions; they believe in building momentum through action, judgment, and trust.

Use Warm Introductions as a Strategic Growth Engine

The Nucleus Network operates across three interconnected pillars: Advisory, Ventures, and Community, all designed to connect the right people at the right moment and turn trust into opportunity. Advisory is their retainer “warm intros as a service” practice where venture-backed founders and agencies receive targeted warm introductions to customers, partners, talent, advisors, and more without ever sending a cold email. Instead of “spray and pray” outreach, Nucleus delivers curated, double-opt-in introductions that condense months of effort into a single trusted connection. Their clients rely on them not just for access, but for judgment, the ability to know who should meet, when, and why.

Ventures is their deal‑by‑deal SPV syndicate backed by 400+ LPs, in which they’ve invested in 29 companies and deployed $54M. Their portfolio reflects their thesis that the best opportunities travel through relationships, not advertisements. It includes emerging consumer and tech‑enabled brands such as Othership, Hot Girl Pickles, Packsmith, Drizzy, Ammortal, Siegelman Stable, and Culture Media companies that represent cultural momentum, strong storytelling, and founders who benefit from Nucleus’s ability to open doors that would otherwise remain closed. Their LP base trusts them because they don’t chase hype; they chase founders who are building something real and need the right people around them to accelerate.

Community is their invite‑only events arm, and it has become one of the most distinctive parts of the Nucleus ecosystem. They’ve hosted 100+ events across New York City, LA, Miami, San Francisco, Vegas, Chicago, and Europe, partnering with companies like Morgan Stanley, Cash App, MongoDB, Alliance Bernstein, Rho, Boardy, Sydecar, DraftKings, and more. These aren’t typical networking mixers; they’re curated experiences designed to deepen trust and create real relationships. Sauna and cold‑plunge sessions, tennis tournaments, backgammon nights, founder dinners, investor salons, and ecosystem meetups all serve the same purpose: get the right people in the right room and let trust do what it does. Their events have become known for their warmth, intentionality, and ability to create connections that actually lead somewhere.

Together, these three pillars form a compounding system. Advisory drives introductions, Ventures opens doors to private deals, and Community deepens trust in person. Each pillar strengthens the others, creating a network that grows not through volume, but through quality.

Protect Trust Like It’s Your Most Valuable Asset

The biggest challenge in their industry is noise. Founders and executives are buried under cold emails, automated LinkedIn messages, and outreach that treats them like a number instead of a person. Access has never been easier, but meaningful access has never been harder.

Technology optimized for volume instead of quality, and genuine relationships became collateral damage.

Jake and Michael built the opposite. Every introduction is intentional, double opt‑in, and rooted in judgment. They don’t connect people who shouldn’t be connected. They don’t “spray and pray.” They protect the quality of every introduction because one bad connection can torch credibility earned over years. Their discipline is exactly why their introductions convert into deals, customers, and partnerships instead of dying in an inbox.

Their approach is a direct response to a market that automated its way into disconnection. While others chased speed, scale, and mass outreach, Nucleus doubled down on warmth, trust, and human curation. They believe the winners of the next decade won’t be the ones with the biggest lists; they’ll be the ones with the deepest trust.

A Mission Rooted in Trust and the Future It’s Building

The Nucleus Network’s mission is to make warm introductions the currency of business. Jake and Michael built the company on the belief that trust, intentionality, and human connection are the most valuable assets in a world drowning in cold outreach and automated noise. Every introduction they make is double-opt-in, curated with judgment, and designed to reduce the time it takes a founder, investor, or operator to reach the right person.

That mission is shaping the future they’re building. Over the next few years, they see The Nucleus Network becoming the default destination for anyone who needs meaningful access to the place where founders, investors, and operators go to reach the right person without the noise. Advisory will continue to expand, Ventures will scale beyond its current 29 companies and $54M in deployed capital, and Community will grow into new markets with even more curated gatherings across major cities.

Photo credit: Nucleus Network

They’re also building technology that makes warm introductions dramatically easier to source, match, and track, proving that human trust and smart systems aren’t at odds; when done right, they multiply each other. Their goal is to create a future where warmth is the standard, trust is the currency, and intentionality is the norm across an entire ecosystem.

Zoom out, and their mission is bigger than the company itself. They want to change how business gets done to make the warm introduction the default, not the exception. If they succeed, “figure‑out‑able” won’t just be their motto. It will be the operating system for a network built on human connection.