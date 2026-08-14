Instagram Just Changed Its Logo for the First Time in a Decade. The Reviews Are Mixed.

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It’s been changed the wordmark at the top of the app, but Instagram head Adam Mosseri said, “it was time for a refresh.” He called the new script font “cleaner and more modern.” Thousands reacted within the first hour.

Some gave it a thumbs up. “Modern and clean but fun too,” one commenter wrote. But the dominant reaction was that the new logo actually reads “Instagzam.” The gag spread fast enough that outlets like Variety covered it as the story in itself. Other critics called the lettering hard to read, with one USA Today commenter asking, “Does it even pass accessibility checks?”

Ars Technica’s Aurich Lawson went further, writing that the new wordmark “looks just like AI slop,” the garbled, almost-but-not-quite-real text that AI image generators often produce. He was careful to clarify he doesn’t think Instagram actually used AI to design it, just that it resembles the vibe.