You Can Now Get Buffalo Wings and Subs Under One Roof — The Two Chains Just Made It Official

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Would you like some wings with that sub? Buffalo Wild Wings Go and Jimmy John’s are opening a co-branded restaurant in Palmetto, Florida, on August 18, Nation’s Restaurant News reports. Both chains are owned by Inspire Brands, which also owns Dunkin’, Arby’s and Sonic.

The company picked Palmetto on purpose, describing it as “a community built around game days,” including local high school football and Pittsburgh Pirates spring training. The restaurant will share an entrance and seating area, with each brand running its own kitchen. Jimmy John’s will keep its drive-thru.

It’s part of a bigger co-branding trend. Inspire already runs Dunkin’/Jimmy John’s and Jimmy John’s/Baskin Robbins locations, and other chains are joining forces for the same strategy, including Dine Brands with Applebee’s and IHOP, and MTY Food Group with Papa Murphy’s and Famous Dave’s.