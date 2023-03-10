Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza

Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza

Take-and-bake pizza
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$308K - $558K
Units as of 2022
1,217 11% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

You've heard that the customer is always right, and any way you slice it, Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza customers may be in love with its tasty custom pizzas. 

Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza has distinguished itself by offering its customers quality, fresh, and affordable meals in the lucrative pizza industry. Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza strives to offer a community atmosphere that can bring friends and families together. As a big player in the take-and-bake pizza segment, Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza may be a compelling business opportunity for those looking to get into the pizza industry.

On a typical day, Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza gives customers what they want by providing them with the opportunity to design their own pizzas and cook them at home whenever they want. To potential franchisees, the Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza business model may be especially attractive, as it can reduce operational costs while preserving consumer appeal.   

Why You May Want to Start a Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza Franchise?

Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza may be one of the better franchises to own in the market, as evidenced by what may be a loyal customer base To any Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza franchisee, the brand offers an opportunity that allows you to take advantage of a brand that has more than 35 years of experience in the competitive business that is the pizza industry.

By opening a Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza franchise, you may benefit from its extensive networks and rich experience meeting customer needs for fresh and quality food. To Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza, franchisees are considered vital to its success, a recognition that highlights the brand’s appreciation for its franchisees and their locations.

The ideal candidate to open a Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza franchise is someone who can be committed to the daily operations of running a franchise while upholding the quality product and service expectations customers depend on. 

What Might Make a Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza franchise, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How to Open a Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza Franchise

If you meet the requirements, opening a Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza franchise may be convenient, as you simply have to submit an inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit for the brand, a Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza franchise representative may reach out to you to begin the process. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

Take a chance, and bake up a franchise with Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza!

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Pizza
Founded
1981
Parent Company
MTY Food Group
Leadership
Eric Lefebvre, CEO
Corporate Address
8000 N.E. Parkway Dr., #350
Vancouver, WA 98662
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1982 (41 years)
# of employees at HQ
120
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Middle East, Canada

# of Units
1,217 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$308,469 - $557,879
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000
Cash Requirement
$125,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
250 hours
Classroom Training
15 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Veteran

Ranked #89 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Food

Ranked #14 in Pizza in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza.

Pizza Factory

Pizza, pasta, wings
Ranked #470
Request Info

Culver's

Frozen custard, specialty burgers
Ranked #5
Learn More

Buddy's Home Furnishings

Home-furnishing, electronics, and appliance leasing
Ranked #226
Request Info

Jersey Mike's Subs

Subs and Philly cheesesteaks
Ranked #4
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing