You've heard that the customer is always right, and any way you slice it, Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza customers may be in love with its tasty custom pizzas.
Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza has distinguished itself by offering its customers quality, fresh, and affordable meals in the lucrative pizza industry. Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza strives to offer a community atmosphere that can bring friends and families together. As a big player in the take-and-bake pizza segment, Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza may be a compelling business opportunity for those looking to get into the pizza industry.
On a typical day, Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza gives customers what they want by providing them with the opportunity to design their own pizzas and cook them at home whenever they want. To potential franchisees, the Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza business model may be especially attractive, as it can reduce operational costs while preserving consumer appeal.
Why You May Want to Start a Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza Franchise?
Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza may be one of the better franchises to own in the market, as evidenced by what may be a loyal customer base To any Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza franchisee, the brand offers an opportunity that allows you to take advantage of a brand that has more than 35 years of experience in the competitive business that is the pizza industry.
By opening a Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza franchise, you may benefit from its extensive networks and rich experience meeting customer needs for fresh and quality food. To Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza, franchisees are considered vital to its success, a recognition that highlights the brand’s appreciation for its franchisees and their locations.
The ideal candidate to open a Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza franchise is someone who can be committed to the daily operations of running a franchise while upholding the quality product and service expectations customers depend on.
What Might Make a Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza franchise, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How to Open a Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza Franchise
If you meet the requirements, opening a Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza franchise may be convenient, as you simply have to submit an inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit for the brand, a Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza franchise representative may reach out to you to begin the process.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.
Take a chance, and bake up a franchise with Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza!
Company Overview
About Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1982 (41 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 120
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Middle East, Canada
- # of Units
- 1,217 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $308,469 - $557,879
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $350,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $125,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 50% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 250 hours
- Classroom Training
- 15 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
