Netflix Shut Down Two Gaming Studios Just 6 Weeks After a Big Release — Here’s What We Know

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Netflix said “game over” to two gaming studios this week, shutting down Night School Studio, the developer behind horror game “Unhinged,” and Moonloot, a Helsinki-based studio, according to Variety. Night School released “Unhinged,” backed by David Fincher and Zach Cregger, less than two months ago.

“We are incredibly grateful to the talented colleagues we’re saying goodbye to today,” a Netflix spokesperson said. “We thank them for all their contributions to Netflix, and wish them the best.”

Netflix hasn’t given a specific reason for the closures, but the company has steadily shrunk its internal game studio roster over the past few years, divesting Spry Fox back to its founders last December, shutting down Boss Fight after its “Squid Game” mobile title, and closing the AAA-focused Team Blue in 2024.

What remains is Next Games, plus a team that works with outside developers. Under games president Alain Tascan, Netflix’s strategy now centers on four categories: kids’ games, party games, narrative titles like “Unhinged” and mainstream games like its recent “FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition.” Sources tell Variety the most internal excitement right now is around cloud gaming and kids’ titles.