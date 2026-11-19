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Key Takeaways Testing my posts the way I’d test a product feature took me from 6,000 to more than 520,000 followers and connections.

I’ve learned the best time to reach out on LinkedIn is right after I publish, and InMail makes it easy to reach people beyond your network.

Ask a room of founders whether LinkedIn matters for their business, and most hands go up. Ask how many of them posted last week, and the room gets quiet.

The reasons are familiar: no time, nothing worth saying, fear of sounding self-promotional. So the profile stays silent until there’s a launch to announce. By then, nobody is listening.

That silence has a cost. Edelman and LinkedIn research found that 95% of potential business clients aren’t looking to buy at any given moment. When a need comes up, they turn to names they already know.

I learned this the slow way. Three years ago, my LinkedIn account had about 6,000 followers. Today it has more than 520,000 followers and connections. That growth came from the same loop we use at BetterMe: test, learn, improve, scale.

Pick two or three subjects

List the areas where you have firsthand experience, and keep the two or three you’ll never get tired of learning about. Before you publish, ask whether the post helps readers understand one of them through your experience. Over time, readers connect those subjects with your name. That’s what turns a passing visitor into a follower.

Mine are entrepreneurship, leadership and personal wellness. I rarely have to hunt for material. A product decision, a mistake, a comment on a previous post or a customer question usually becomes my next post.

Test every post like a feature

Change one element per post, whether that’s the hook, the length, the format or the time of day, and compare the response. This takes the guesswork and ego out of publishing.

At BetterMe, we treat testing as the fastest way to learn what people actually want. I brought that same mindset to content. Some of my early posts were far from perfect, but every quiet post became a data point, and every harsh comment became free feedback. I’m a proud member of my own haters’ fan club.

Post on a schedule you can keep

Pick a rhythm you can maintain for months. If daily feels like too much, start with three posts a week for a month.

Consistency gives readers a reason to come back, and the platform rewards it. Buffer analyzed more than 2 million LinkedIn posts and found that going from one post a week to two to five can mean about 1,182 more impressions per post.

My early mistake was posting only about big wins, then disappearing for months. Every comeback started from zero. The turning point came when I committed to posting every day, weekends included.

Make every post easy to read

Write for people who scroll fast:

A short hook that says what the post is about

Short paragraphs and simple language

No filler

A bright image that’s easy to understand

People decide in seconds whether to keep reading. When I edit, I cut anything a tired reader would skip. One of my recent LinkedIn posts is a typical example of how I structure mine.

Let trends carry your ideas

Adapt popular trends to your expertise and the subjects you write about. New readers find you through the format, and your perspective brings them back.

Before adopting a trend, I ask what it can help me explain: a leadership lesson, a habit I’ve built, a hard decision or a mistake I’ve made. If the format makes that lesson easier to follow, I use it.

Reach the people you want to know

LinkedIn isn’t only a place to publish. It’s a network, and your future clients, investors and partners are probably already on it. You just haven’t met them yet.

So build your network proactively. Publish first, then reach out with a short message: why you chose this person, a post of theirs that caught your attention and one specific question. For people outside your network, LinkedIn Premium Business includes 15 InMail credits a month, so you can start that conversation directly.

Your content makes those messages easier to answer. An Edelman-LinkedIn report found that nine in 10 decision-makers are more receptive to outreach from companies that consistently publish thought leadership. This approach helped me connect with journalists, and some of them later came back to me with interview and comment requests.

Track more than followers

Follower count is the easiest number to track and the least useful one. Instead, watch who joins the discussion, which contacts come back and whether a conversation leads to a meaningful next step. Those signals show whether you’re reaching the people you hope to work with.

In my experience, a few readers who comment thoughtfully and keep coming back say more about my reach than thousands of silent new followers.



Publish one post this week

Visibility on LinkedIn isn’t a talent or a lucky break. It’s a system you can build.

You’ll never feel ready, so don’t wait for it. Pick one subject, write one useful post and have one real conversation with someone who responds. Then note who replied and what you’d change, and let that note shape your next post.

Before you write that post, take a look at LinkedIn’s new Small Business Playbook for practical ways to build your brand and grow your network. Then explore LinkedIn’s tools for small businesses to help your content and outreach go further.

Three years ago, I was posting into silence. The only thing that changed was that I kept running the loop. Somewhere in your network, a future client, partner or hire isn’t looking for you yet. When they are, make sure yours is the name they already know.