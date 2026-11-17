This story appears in the November 2026 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Coca-Cola x Crocs. Liquid Death x Spotify. Nike x everyone.

This has been the year of collabs, which are like the doodle dogs of retail: seemingly unrelated brands come together, drop hybrid products, and rocket up the hype and curiosity.

But this isn’t just for big companies. Upstarts can use collabs too (with brands large and small) to get better known and test new markets. A case in point is Petite Plume, which started as a kids’ pajamas brand. Its founder Emily Hikade considers collabs a core part of her long-term strategy, and that’s helped the company to close in on $100 million in revenue this year.

Here’s what she learned.

What are collabs?

Unlike a limited-edition drop, where a brand releases an item in small supply for a certain amount of time, collabs are partnerships. They might take the form of two brands co-creating a unique product, a joint marketing campaign between two companies, a licensing deal, or a brand bringing in an outside influencer or designer for a limited run of, say, a sneaker or a kitchen kettle.

How to get a big brand

It might seem impossible, but major brands really will partner with small brands on collabs — so long as they see the benefit. “The big brands are looking for two main things: uncompromising quality and a brand who knows its identity,” Hikade says. In other words, does your brand have a distinctive style and a loyal customer base? If so, you can lend the big brand your cool factor and bring along a high-trust audience.

Of course, it also takes a little fearlessness to approach a big brand. Hikade has that in spades: She started Petite Plume as a side hustle while she was working in Africa as an undercover CIA agent. (True story!) Early on, she scored collabs with major brands like Veronica Beard (for a set of high-fashion women’s pajamas) and Steiff Toys (for teddy bear-themed kids’ jammies). In both cases, she highlighted what she could offer them, in the form of unique style, high quality, and buyers who’d pay attention.

A good testing ground

Thinking about expanding your product line or entering a new category? Hikade suggests starting with a collab as a way to test the market without heavy investment. At one point, she was considering going beyond pajamas into broader home goods…but would it work?

To scope it out, she launched a collab with the bakery chain Maman to produce cobranded aprons, placemats, and napkins, which sold well. Then she partnered with West Elm on a Halloween collection of kids’ bedding and decor. (Would their whimsical pajama style translate? That would be a yes.) As a result of test runs like these, Petite Plume now has a home category with bigger plans for next year.

How they work

Hikade always enters initial collab discussions with concrete concepts, but listens closely for what will make a win for her partner brand. If the products are sleepwear or soft goods, Petite Plume handles the design in-house and manages production through its existing supply chain. Otherwise, she relies on her partners’ factories. Depending on the collab, Petite Plume will operate on a standard wholesale arrangement or a specialized co-distribution model, and the products are sold wherever they best reach the customer. Finally, compared to regular merch, cobranded products get a 360-degree marketing rollout with targeted PR, immersive retail activations, and live events — maybe even an intimate brand influencer trip to St. Barths, like when they did a collab with the Eden Rock hotel there.

After a decade of doing collabs, Hikade now has a framework for which ones are worth doing: “It should give you fame, fortune, or fun,” she says. “Fame is going to help you build up your brand audience. Fortune is going to get you a lot of revenue. And fun is, you know, ‘I’m going to St. Barths!’”