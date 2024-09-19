Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you're building a business, it's easy to get lost in the complex web of options and strategies. This can quickly lead to confusion and lack of focus, which can prevent an entrepreneur from achieving their goals. When you keep things simple and straightforward, you will likely find it enhances clarity among your team and customers.

When my Dad and his brother started our family home services business in 1983, it was with this simple idea: do the right thing and do a good job. That sentence laid the foundation for the company and quickly became one of its core tenets. When my brother and I took over the business, we realized just how powerful this idea really was.

When you do things the right way and do a good job in the process, it becomes a sustainable, repeatable business model. By contrast, the more advanced you get with things like complex marketing strategies and lead generation tools, the easier it becomes to lose focus on what really matters. In our case, that means honesty, quality, delivering an exceptional customer experience, and practicing kindness — a lot of kindness.

If you're scratching your head to come up with the best ways to do the right thing while growing your business, here's some practical advice.

Start with authenticity

I learned early on that the best way to show who we were as a company was by using an authentic voice. For example, when we were developing a new advertising campaign for Marshall, I wanted to tell a simple, honest story. I told my dad to talk about our approach to home remodeling just like he would with one of our customers in their homes. My dad was exceptional at winning people over because he knew how to stay true to himself and make things easy for people to understand. As my dad shared his point of view, he said, "A lot of contractors say they're honest, but we really are." Not only was this what my dad genuinely believed, but this became the foundation of our advertising campaign and what we became known for by our customers.

If you're struggling to find your authentic voice, remember that it begins with clear, honest communication, not platitudes or convoluted explanations. In today's landscape, authenticity is no longer optional; customers won't settle for anything less. In fact, 88% of consumers say authenticity is important when deciding which brands to support. As customers become savvier, they are becoming more adept at understanding the difference between an authentic value proposition and a disingenuous one.

The same can be said for your team. Building a supportive workplace culture starts with practicing open and transparent communication and prioritizing kindness and empathy. Your employees need to trust that you have their best interests at heart and that, at your core, you're looking to do the right thing. When they understand that their needs are a priority, they are much more likely to focus their effort and attention on helping your business achieve its goals and priorities.

Set realistic expectations

Another integral part of doing the right thing and doing a good job is tied to the expectations you set for others, especially with your customers. The adage of "underpromise and overdeliver" rings especially true. In other words, realistic expectations should be set and exceeded wherever possible to build a relationship based on trust and loyalty. Again, embrace simple, easy-to-understand language that explains exactly what your customers can expect from working with you. Be forthright about potential challenges, be transparent about pricing, and proactively communicate any deviations from the norm.

As with many businesses, we want the high quality of our work to speak for itself. When you set expectations upfront, your customers can spend more time admiring the finished product and less time wondering what will happen next.

Wow your customers

Doing a good job also means surprising and delighting your customers — again, authentically and meaningfully. When you can show your customers that you are keeping their needs and satisfaction at the center of everything you do, you can help turn them into brand advocates, which can be a powerful referral engine for new customers. There's a good reason that Warren Buffet said, "I've never seen a business that delights the customer that didn't succeed."

A "wowed" customer usually feels more emotionally connected to your brand, serving as a key contributor to ongoing business growth. One Gallup study showed that customers who are emotionally connected to a brand have a 23% higher share in wallet, profitability, revenue, and relationship growth compared to those who are not. Keep in mind that delighting a customer doesn't need to be a grand gesture. My company sends each new client a box of chocolates with a "what to expect" letter to show them how much their business means to us. This is just one example of authentic simplicity in action.

It's incredible to think about how effectively "doing the right thing and doing a good job" can propel your business to the next level. Understanding that simplicity, authenticity, and excellence form the bedrock of sustainable success, today's entrepreneurs can build resilient businesses that resonate strongly with customers and employees alike. Remember, success lies not just in what you achieve, but how you achieve it — with honesty, realism, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. In the simplest way possible.