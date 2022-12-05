Business Models

Signing out of account, Standby...
4 Reasons Sustainability Will Benefit Your Business and Satisfy The Growing Trend of Green-Hungry Customers
This Staffing Model Will Help Businesses Combat Quiet Quitting and the Recession
5 Ways Retailers Can Win In a Post-Pandemic World
The pandemic shook brand loyalty, shopping habits and purchasing behaviors, but bright spots remain for retailers.
Prioritize This Tool to Increase Customer Satisfaction During a Recession
Giving your customers what they really want will help you operate more efficiently from a digital perspective and more importantly, lead you through the potential recession.
Making Memes Online Can Make You Easy Money. Here's How
Memes seem to be the currency of our generation, but did you know you can also make currency by creating viral memes?
6 Reasons Your Small Business Is Struggling (and How to Fix Them)
If your small business is struggling, there are a few likely culprits. Perhaps you're not marketing effectively, you're not pricing your products or services correctly or you're not providing excellent customer service. Whatever the reason, read on to turn things around.
How to Use Social Media for Market Research
Market research can be conducted via social media channels to gain insights into industry trends and competitor activity.
3 Critical Lessons For Enacting Change in Your Business and Entrepreneur Journey
Entrepreneurship is challenging during every step of the journey. Here's some advice that will take the stress off of some decision-making.
7 Strategies Businesses Can Use to Be Profitable and Sustainable
Many companies falsely believe the cost of business sustainability outweighs the benefits. Here's how to get your business on the green track.
Will a Professional Mermaid's Business Idea Sink or Swim?
See if our investors think there's something fishy about her concept on the new episode of 'Elevator Pitch.'
Why Now Is the Time for Technology Companies to Explore M&A Opportunities
In times of uncertainty, companies are often more likely to engage in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to gain market share or merge their position.