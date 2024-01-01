Anne Marshall
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Co-CEO / CMO
Anne Marshall is the Co-CEO of Marshall Building and Remodeling and CMO of Stronghouse Solutions. Under Anne’s leadership, she grew her family business from $4 M to $ 35 M before attracting the attention of a national platform and private equity partners.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Business Process
This is What is Missing From Your Customer Experience Playbook
One-size-fits-all customer experience playbooks don't exist — and for good reason. Every business has distinct customers with distinct feelings, needs and preferences.