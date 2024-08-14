Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In my experience as an entrepreneur, having a passion outside my business has been an integral part of my personal growth and efforts to balance my work-life commitments. Rock climbing has often been that passion for me.

Although climbing is more of an activity I fit in where I have time these days, 15 years ago, my husband and I traveled across the country for three months, living out of our car to put our climbing skills to the test.

Climb after climb, we navigated new terrain, made strategic decisions and relied on resiliency and adaptability to succeed in our strenuous, vertical quests. That was years before I became a business owner. Still, now, as I reflect on this experience and the lessons I've learned through climbing, the more I see how closely those lessons mirror the trials and triumphs of building and scaling a business.

1. Nothing is insurmountable

Rock climbing is challenging, and it grows with you. It requires grit and a fortitude to surmount what can initially feel insurmountable. If you want to improve, you must put in the time and the work. Nobody can do it for you. And when you stop working, it shows quickly.

That's the love and heartbreak of climbing. And of business. It's often no fun and lots of work until it comes together, and you feel that rush of success.

I distinctly remember traveling to Bishop, CA, for a boulder climb that had eluded me the year prior and left me tearful. I was forced to walk away and head back home without the "send." Here I was, a year later, driving into Bishop in March at sunset, and even though it was cold and getting dark, I just couldn't wait. "Let's go up there now," I said to my husband. This time, I succeeded on the first attempt.

When building a business, you must be willing to take hits, make mistakes, fail, and get up and keep going. You can't let fear derail or discourage you. I don't know any entrepreneurs who haven't felt overwhelmed by what was ahead of them. Building and growing a business is guaranteed to be an uphill climb. But if you're truly pursuing a win, you'll keep trying until you find success, even if it means you suffer a few bumps and bruises along the way.

Related: When Confronting a Crisis, Look 3 Feet in Front of You

2. Big-picture vision is key

Successful climbs and businesses both begin with a clear vision of success. Before ascending a rock face, you must assess the route, identify potential problems, and strategize your approach. Often, visualizing yourself completing a climb can provide the drive you need to make it to the top.

When I was building my family's business, Marshall Building & Remodeling, the big-picture vision came easily. My goal was to ensure smooth and efficient operational excellence — making it easy for our customers to engage with us, deliver a high quality work product and ensure an exceptional customer experience. Once I had the vision, the harder part was making it a reality.

3. Make one move at a time

One of my biggest pieces of advice is to break things down into small pieces. Yes, the big picture vision is important, but the devil is in the details– step by step, move by move. It doesn't matter how long or how high the climb is (literally or metaphorically); you need to focus on what's directly in front of you.

Rock climbing often comes down to micro-adjustments (e.g., How am I going to shift my weight or what kind of pressure do I need to apply at this moment?). It's the same when growing a business. What steps do I need to take to execute the plan? How can I think through the customer journey one moment at a time? For me, it came down to processes and people and how they fit together. For you, the details may be different. Either way, you can't be afraid to get granular, to truly break things down and rebuild them until they meet (or even exceed) your expectations.

Related: Why This Running Back Says Greatness Comes One Step at a Time

4. Shared learning can help you scale to new levels

Rock climbing is a journey of continuous learning. Climbers refine techniques, share "beta" (or information on the moves or sequence), and seek mentorship to improve their skills. Likewise, successful entrepreneurs should embrace a growth mindset, prioritize ongoing learning, and adapt strategies based on mentor-driven advice, market feedback and industry trends. When you stay open to continuous improvement, you can unlock innovation and competitiveness, which, in turn, can empower you to achieve greater heights and sustain long-term success.

Related: Growth Mindset vs. Fixed Mindset: What's the Difference?

5. Go at your own pace

Like growing a business, rock climbing isn't about chasing anyone else. Rather, it's about creating your own path. As competitive as I am in business and sports, it really comes down to me trying to outdo myself. Any business leader will tell you that the entrepreneurial journey is a marathon, not a sprint. You have the power to set the pace based on what works best for you and the long-term health of your business.

It may get gritty; you may need to readjust your expectations or re-route your direction, but ultimately, when you overcome that first obstacle or reach that first milestone, my best advice is just to keep looking ahead of you. Remember that preparation, resilience and adaptability are universal keys to scaling the heights of business success.