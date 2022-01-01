Mikey Lucas

Mikey Lucas

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Profitability Coach, Motivational Speaker

Mikey knocked on his first door in 2013 and with his charismatic and energetic leadership, he became one of the highest producing professionals in the industry.

https://www.mikeylucas.com

Follow Mikey Lucas on Social

Latest

Entrepreneurs

It's Not Your Fault: We've Been Taught to Be Expert Procrastinators

While it's true that your cycle of procrastination isn't entirely your fault, it's also true that it will be your fault if you don't decide you want things to be different.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like