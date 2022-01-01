Signing out of account, Standby...
Mikey Lucas
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Profitability Coach, Motivational Speaker
Mikey knocked on his first door in 2013 and with his charismatic and energetic leadership, he became one of the highest producing professionals in the industry.
Follow Mikey Lucas on Social
Latest
It's Not Your Fault: We've Been Taught to Be Expert Procrastinators
While it's true that your cycle of procrastination isn't entirely your fault, it's also true that it will be your fault if you don't decide you want things to be different.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Marilisa Barbieri
Luxury Design Business Consultant
-
Andrew Walker
CEO of Shift7 Digital
-
Bobby Marhamat
CEO of Raydiant
-
Cheri Beranek
CEO of Clearfield
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
-
Dylan Ogline
Founder of Ogline Digital
-
Fredrick D. Scott, FMVA
PE/VC Investor, Business Advisor and Philanthropist