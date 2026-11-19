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Franchise legend Dan Carney died on November 13 at age 95. Carney co-founded the original Pizza Hut, which grew into one of the world’s largest franchise systems, with 18,642 locations today.

It all started with a magazine article and a $600 loan from his mother. After reading about the growing popularity of a new food sensation called “pizza,” Carney, then 26, and his younger brother, Frank, opened a small pizza joint in Wichita, Kansas, in 1958, CNN reports. It sat on the same corner where their father once ran a grocery store. A year later, the brothers opened their first franchise in Topeka. They expanded overseas in 1970, and in 1977 they sold the chain to PepsiCo for $300 million.

Carney gave franchisees much of the credit. When the original building reopened in 2018 as the Pizza Hut Museum on the Wichita State University campus, he said it honored those who “shared risks and ambition in building a global organization.”

Carney also chaired the Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation of Kansas for more than 50 years. “When you win at something, you owe something back to the community,” he once said.