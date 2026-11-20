Fans started lining up at 8 a.m. Wednesday outside a Wendy’s popup on Fifth Avenue in New York City and waited up to three hours. The draw? A recreation of the chain’s old solarium, according to Restaurant Business.

Restaurant Business editor in chief Jonathan Maze posted photos of the event on X.

Brief stop in NYC today. Found time to pop by the Wendy’s solarium popup, which was fun, if for nothing else then to see a couple hundred people lining up to see a temporary version of Wendy’s 80s-90s era prototype.



People waited for hours. The popup itself featured a replica… pic.twitter.com/oiHmj4Yl4w — Jonathan Maze (@jonathanmaze) November 18, 2026

The glass-encased sunrooms were a Wendy’s staple in the 1980s and early ’90s, when fast-food chains wanted customers to stay for dinner. They became obsolete by the 2000s as the drive-thru took over. The popup featured original Wendy’s tables, a portrait of founder Dave Thomas and a ’90s-style photo studio.

It promotes the chain’s Holiday Box, which pairs a Dave’s Double or 10-piece nuggets with fries, a drink and a knit cap. It comes packaged in a box shaped like a snowy Wendy’s, sunroom included.

Other chains are mining the past too. A major Pizza Hut franchisee is bringing back red roofs, red cups and Pac-Man machines. This brand of nostalgia marketing is a way to hook both legacy fans and Gen Z, who are drawn to retro offerings.