Why Did Wendy’s Fans Line Up for 3 Hours? It Has to Do With ’80s Nostalgia.
A popup revived the glass-encased dining rooms the chain abandoned when drive-thrus took over.
Fans started lining up at 8 a.m. Wednesday outside a Wendy’s popup on Fifth Avenue in New York City and waited up to three hours. The draw? A recreation of the chain’s old solarium, according to Restaurant Business.
Restaurant Business editor in chief Jonathan Maze posted photos of the event on X.
The glass-encased sunrooms were a Wendy’s staple in the 1980s and early ’90s, when fast-food chains wanted customers to stay for dinner. They became obsolete by the 2000s as the drive-thru took over. The popup featured original Wendy’s tables, a portrait of founder Dave Thomas and a ’90s-style photo studio.
It promotes the chain’s Holiday Box, which pairs a Dave’s Double or 10-piece nuggets with fries, a drink and a knit cap. It comes packaged in a box shaped like a snowy Wendy’s, sunroom included.
Other chains are mining the past too. A major Pizza Hut franchisee is bringing back red roofs, red cups and Pac-Man machines. This brand of nostalgia marketing is a way to hook both legacy fans and Gen Z, who are drawn to retro offerings.