Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Nostalgia marketing taps into comforting memories, leveraging retro branding to build trust with consumers, particularly Gen Z.

Using imagery, sounds and styles from decades past, such as the 1990s, brands are invoking feelings of authenticity and longevity.

Entrepreneurs can implement nostalgia marketing strategies with minor visual and storytelling tweaks to make strong, authentic connections with younger shoppers.

Think about the last time you saw a disposable camera. Or maybe you noticed a teenager wearing a baggy windbreaker from the 1990s. This is not an accident, if you think so. It is a very big business strategy. We call it nostalgia marketing. Today, companies are looking backward to move forward. This is especially true when they want to talk to Gen Z.

Entrepreneurs need to understand this shift. If you want to build trust with young shoppers, you should look at the past. Retro branding is actually a secret weapon. Let’s discuss in detail.

What is nostalgia marketing?

Nostalgia marketing is a simple idea. It is when a brand uses images, sounds or feelings from a previous decade. They do this to make people feel a sense of comfort. Usually, this involves things from 20 or 30 years ago.

Right now, the 1990s and the early 2000s are very popular. This era is often called “Y2K.” You see it in fashion as well as in music. You even see it in the way websites look. Companies use old logos. They use grainy photos, and you see them use colors that look a bit faded.

But why does this work? It works because memories are powerful. When a person sees something from their childhood, they feel safe. For Gen Z, it is a bit different. They actually feel nostalgia for times they did not even live through. This is a very interesting part of modern business.

The problem with modern “perfect” branding

For a long time, brands tried to look perfect. They used sharp lines. They used very clean fonts. Everything was minimal, and this worked for a while. However, it started to feel cold. It felt like a robot made it.

Gen Z does not trust robots. They do not trust big, nameless corporations. When a brand looks too polished, it feels fake to them and that it is trying too hard to sell something.

Retro branding is the opposite. It has “imperfections.” Think about a vinyl record. It has pops and hisses. Think about a film photo. It has weird light leaks. These “mistakes” are what make it feel human. For an entrepreneur, showing your “human” side is the fastest way to build trust.

How retro branding builds trust

Trust is the most important thing in business. If a customer does not trust you, they will not buy from you. Here is how nostalgia helps build that bond:

It shows longevity: If a brand uses a logo from 1985, it reminds people that the brand has survived. It is not a “fly-by-night” company. It has been around.

If a brand uses a logo from 1985, it reminds people that the brand has survived. It is not a “fly-by-night” company. It has been around. It feels honest: Old-school marketing was often more direct. By using old styles, a brand tells the customer, “We aren’t hiding behind fancy tech.”

Old-school marketing was often more direct. By using old styles, a brand tells the customer, “We aren’t hiding behind fancy tech.” It creates a shared language: When you use a reference from the past, you are telling the customer you understand them. You share a culture.

When you use a reference from the past, you are telling the customer you understand them. You share a culture. It offers comfort: As mentioned before, nostalgia makes people happy. If your brand makes someone feel happy and safe, they will trust you more.

Examples of success

Many big companies are doing this right now. We can learn a lot from them.

Burger King: A few years ago, they changed their logo. They went back to a design they used in the 70s and 80s. It feels like a “real” burger place again. Nintendo: They keep releasing old games. They even made mini versions of their old consoles. They know that parents want to share their childhood with their kids. Polaroid: This company almost went out of business. Now, they are huge again. Why? Because Gen Z wants a physical photo they can hold. They want the “vintage” look without using an app. Pepsi: They recently updated their logo to look more like the one from the 90s. They want to tap into that “classic” feeling.

How entrepreneurs can use this strategy

You do not need a million-dollar budget to use this. You just need to be smart about your choices. Here are some ways to start:

1. Look at your visuals

You can change your font. Look for “serif” fonts that look like they came from an old newspaper. Use colors that are slightly muted. Instead of bright neon, use “earth tones” or “pastels.” If you take photos of your products, maybe try using a film camera. Or use an editor to make the digital photos look a bit older.

2. Tell a story

Every brand has a history, even if it is a new brand. You can talk about what inspired you. Maybe you started your business because of something your grandmother did. Use that. Connect your modern product to a tradition from the past.

3. Use physical goods

If you have an online store, think about what you put in the box. A handwritten note feels very “retro.” A printed catalog feels more special than an email. These physical touches build a really strong connection with Gen Z. A store might look like a 90s record shop, but it really needs to run smoothly. This creates a great balance.

4. Be authentic

This is the most important part. Do not just copy the 90s because it is a trend. You have to actually like it. Gen Z is very good at spotting “posers.” If you use retro branding, make sure it fits your brand’s actual values.

The 70/30 rule

When you use nostalgia, you should not go 100% retro. That can look like a costume. You want to follow the 70/30 rule.

Keep 70% of your business modern. You still need a fast website, good customer service and, without doubt, a product that actually works in 2026.

Then, add 30% nostalgia. This is the “flavor.” Use it in your social media posts and packaging. This balance makes you look established but also relevant.

Conclusion

Nostalgia marketing is not a fad. It is a reaction to a digital world that is too fast and too fake. For Gen Z, the past is a place of comfort and truth. As an entrepreneur, you can use this to your advantage.

By using retro branding, you are not just selling a product. You are selling a feeling. You are giving your customers a break from the noise of the modern world. That is how you win their trust. And in today’s market, trust is the most valuable thing you can own.