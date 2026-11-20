Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways The move-fast-and-scale playbook breaks down in regulated and institutional markets like healthcare, finance, education and government.

In these markets, sales cycles, approvals and purchasing processes slow everything down.

For decades, Silicon Valley has followed this startup playbook — move fast, find product-market fit, and scale. For software companies selling directly to consumers or other businesses, that approach works. But when a startup sells into a regulated industry or a large institution, the rules change.

Healthcare is the clearest example. A company can build an impressive product, demonstrate it works, and still struggle to turn it into a viable business. Regulatory requirements, purchasing processes, reimbursement challenges, and workflows can all stand between promising technology and widespread adoption.

The same challenges exist across industries like financial services, education, and government. In these markets, building a product is only one part. Founders must also understand who needs it, pays for it, and what it takes to get an organization to change how it operates.

The startup playbook doesn’t work the same way everywhere

Venture capital has historically gravitated toward software for good reason. Once a product works, serving additional customers often requires relatively little incremental investment. Companies can test features, respond to feedback, and expand without rebuilding their business at every stage.

Institutional markets operate differently. Sales cycles can stretch for months or years. Products require regulatory approval, third-party validation, security reviews, or integration with existing systems before customers can use them. Even when an organization recognizes a problem, the person experiencing it may not control the purchasing decision.

Founders need to ask different questions — What must we prove before customers will trust this product? Who controls the budget? What existing processes will the product need to fit into? And how long will it realistically take to turn interest into revenue?

Two gates every startup must clear

Companies selling into institutional markets face two challenges, proving their product works and convincing customers to adopt it. Clearing one doesn’t guarantee success at the other. Healthcare makes this clear. Consider a diagnostic startup that develops a test, secures FDA clearance, and demonstrates that its technology performs as intended. It has cleared an important regulatory hurdle. But it may still spend months trying to secure a billing code, establish reimbursement, and convince health systems to incorporate it into existing workflows. The technology works, but the business hasn’t figured out how to get paid for it or make it accessible to the people who need it.

As an example, Pear Therapeutics showed how regulatory success can collide with commercial barriers. Its flagship product, reSET, a digital therapeutic for substance use disorder, received a historic FDA De Novo clearance in 2017, supported by published randomized controlled trials demonstrating clinical efficacy. Yet Pear struggled to secure consistent insurance coverage. It spent tens of millions educating commercial health plans and state Medicaid programs and pursuing dedicated coding and payment pathways. Despite FDA authorization, adoption remained slow and sales cycles stalled. Pear filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2023, and its assets were auctioned off. This lesson extends to anyone selling into regulated or institutional markets.

The mistake investors make when evaluating institutional markets

Early customer interest is often mistaken for evidence of scalable demand, particularly when a founder pursues a first customer through a pilot. A hospital pilot illustrates the distinction. A hospital pilot gives a startup a recognizable customer and demonstrates interest in testing its technology. That may look like traction, but it does not ensure a purchase, wider adoption, or recommendations to other health systems.

Founders and hospitals need a shared definition of success. If results take years to evaluate, can the startup sustain itself until then? Revenue potential is often more compelling than cost savings alone. Founders must also confirm whether the pilot is funded and from which budget. Moving from innovation funding to operating funding often requires approval from another team or committee. A pilot may also remain isolated within the system; broader adoption requires integration with hospital workflows and processes—a frequently overlooked hurdle.

Has the founder or company addressed these issues in the pilot? Without clear answers, the pilot risks becoming a costly experiment rather than a path to revenue. End-user acceptance alone does not establish scalable demand, and investors can be misled.

Why early-stage guidance matters

These challenges make the earliest stages of company formation particularly important. Decisions about product development, partnerships, and commercialization can shape a company’s trajectory for years.

At Treehub, we work with founders at this stage, often when the opportunity is promising but the company is still taking shape. We encourage founders to think beyond the technology and understand the environments in which their products will ultimately be used.

That means involving potential customers early, identifying purchasing decision-makers, and understanding barriers to adoption before investing heavily in development. It also means recognizing the value of firsthand industry experience. More than half of the founders in our latest cohort were physicians, bringing direct insight into the problems they aim to solve and the realities of the healthcare system.

AI and new distribution models are also creating opportunities to enter complex markets more efficiently. AI can streamline administrative work and data analysis, while direct-to-consumer platforms and connected devices can help some companies reach customers and validate demand before pursuing traditional institutional channels. These approaches don’t eliminate regulatory requirements, but they can create alternative paths to market.

The right question isn’t how quickly you can scale

The traditional startup playbook still has value. Founders should test assumptions early, build efficiently, and listen to customers. But those principles need to be adapted to the markets they’re entering.

Moving quickly without understanding regulatory requirements can create costly setbacks. Securing pilots without a path to paid adoption can produce misleading traction. Building sophisticated technology without knowing who will pay for it can leave founders with a product that works but no sustainable business.

For investors, the lesson is equally important — don’t confuse early validation with commercial viability. Understand what a company needs to prove before it can grow and whether its business model can support that growth.

The most successful founders in complex markets won’t necessarily be the ones who move fastest. They’ll be the ones who understand the obstacles ahead, build around the realities of their customers, and know what needs to be true before scaling makes sense.